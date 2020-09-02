Virtual book club created to discuss racial inequality

EMORY, Va. — A virtual book club is giving a group of local men and women the opportunity to start difficult conversations on the topic of race.
What makes this book club different is its focus on racial inequalities and racism, a timely subject, especially during heightened attention to racial injustice throughout the country.
It’s a way to read, think and discuss, said facilitators Ann Ledgerwood of Emory and Ann Cunningham of Abingdon, who initiated the Journey Book Club this summer, allowing members the convenience of meeting online during the pandemic.
Since August, nearly 30 people in the area have been meeting on Zoom to discuss “White Awake: An Honest Look at What It Means to Be White,” a book written by Daniel Hill, a white pastor for his white congregation in Chicago, encouraging them to examine the ways that racism affects the country and how individuals may have the power to make changes.
The book brings to light the racial inequality that people of color face every day.
“We encourage people — and churches — to talk about these issues and be able to have conversations because that is where change occurs in all of us,” Ledgerwood said.
“We want to be the voices that help start these conversations. Our culture from the beginning has been set up for whites to be dominant and superior and to remain there,” said Ledgerwood, summarizing the argument of the book. “Until we deal with that, nothing else is going to change. Systemic racism is a real thing.”
Ledgerwood and Cunningham became inspired to start the local project after joining a similar book club that formed in Kentucky.
“We were so changed by our participation, we felt we had to start a club here at home,” said Ledgerwood.
“When we announced it on Facebook,” said Cunningham, “we got 25 to 30 responses from people who were interested in joining the group.”
Due to the large response, three groups were formed, each meeting online at different times of the week. Participants are from Abingdon, Damascus, Emory, Glade Spring and Meadowview, and two are from North Carolina.
The facilitators host hourlong meetings at 6 p.m. on Mondays, 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Members read and discuss a new chapter each week.
The meetings are open to anyone who is interested in reading the book and joining in the discussions.
“I think the hearts of the members are right where Ann and I are — wanting to make changes and making sure racial reconciliation happens,” said Cunningham.
Being a voice
Club member Tammy Martin of Emory said she is thankful for the opportunity to participate in the book club.
“It’s not an easy topic for everyone, but these conversations should be held in every family and every church,” she said.
“We can’t just listen to the noise outside and accept everything as is. We have to study and learn.”
Martin said her eyes were opened in her early 20s when she viewed actual footage of civil rights rallies that were broken up violently.
“This book study has brought that back around,” Martin said. “There are a lot of things we’re learning from the book that we wouldn’t have learned elsewhere. The study has brought to my mind just how fortunate we are as a white culture. We don’t have to worry about encountering police or being falsely accused. The black race has to think about that.”
Club member Neel Rich said discussions of the book have caused him to take a second look at his own perceptions.
“I never gave any thought to being white until I read this book,” said Rich of Emory. “I’m not racially prejudiced, but neither have I been antiracially prejudiced because I never stood up for what was wrong.
“I have never felt or knowingly practiced white supremacy. Never. But this book has helped me to recognize I am guilty by implication because I have not done anything to oppose what is embedded in society.”
Rachel Larkey, librarian at Glade Spring Library, said she was happy to be invited to join the group.
“I want to be a voice, but in order to be a voice, I need to know what it means to be white and what it means to have the white privilege.
“I’ve always believed there is equality for everybody. Now, I’m realizing that in order to make an impact, I need to know what part the white race plays in that.”
Gwynne Beneke, who has spent a good part of her teaching career and raising a family in Oklahoma, was very involved in the civil rights movement in the 1960s. During that time, she was an English professor, living in a mixed community and teaching in a mixed school.
“I believe unless you have a neighbor that’s a different color and culture and you become friends, have a sense of community, live and eat together, and your children go to school together, that it’s difficult — if not impossible — to get beyond that sense of whiteness,” said Beneke, who has joined the virtual book club from her home in Asheville, North Carolina.
Beneke said she became familiar with Black culture during this time.
“I was fortunate to have made this commitment, and I think my children benefited from it, as well.”
Continuing the conversations
The facilitators invite churches and other local communities to continue these conversations about racism by starting their own virtual book clubs.
“If people can just be willing to think and consider another point of view …” said Ledgerwood. “It’s not easy — reading this book and reflecting on yourself. It’s hard because we are not accustomed to thinking about these issues.
“But it’s worth it — every bit worth it. I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything.”
To learn more about the Journey Book Club and how to join a virtual meeting, contact Ann Ledgerwood at annrledgerwood@gmail.com or through Facebook.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!