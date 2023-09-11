A possible sighting of a camouflage-clad suspect who’s been eluding area police since August resulted in a Bland County manhunt on Sunday morning.

Searchers, though, didn’t find their man.

According to Bland County Sheriff Jason Ramsey, police got a 9 a.m. call on Sunday from a Main Street, Bland, resident about a man dressed in camo and with a rifle on her property.

Ramsey said the woman told police the man put down his rifle, picked up a pitchfork and was walking around her property when she talked to him.

She said he was very friendly and told her “he thought that it was a vacation rental home and he was looking at it,” the sheriff said.

Ramsey said the man then picked up his rifle and walked into the woods.

Shown photographs of a suspect in multiple Wythe and Pulaski County break-ins, the woman said the man resembled the individual in the photos.

Using a Virginia Department of Corrections tracking dog and officer patrols, police unsuccessfully searched for the man until about 4 p.m. on Sunday.

If he was the same suspect sought in Wythe and Pulaski counties, he’s also eluded other attempts to find him.

Wythe County Chief Deputy Anthony Cline said officers have tried twice – once with a drone and another time with a drone and helicopter – to locate the man who’s suspected in multiple Wythe County break-ins. Naming him as a suspect in Dublin-area break-ins, Pulaski County police have been looking for him since Aug. 18.

Cline said the first Wythe County break-in was reported on Aug. 23 at a Greenbriar Road residence in Barren Springs. A rifle was taken from the residence, and photos of a man with the stolen rifle resembled the camo suspect.

On Aug. 29, the Sheriff’s Office got a call about a man sleeping in a Connors Valley Road barn.

“The male left the barn and walked into the woods wearing camouflage and carrying a rifle with a stainless steel barrel,” Cline wrote. “A search was conducted with drones as it was too foggy for a helicopter to fly with no one located.”

Two days later, police got a call about a male in camouflage walking in a field near Max Meadows Elementary School, but a search failed to locate him.

Later that day, police got a call from the Speedco at Exit 80 about the man coming into the business and getting a cup of coffee, Cline said.

On Sept. 1, a Deerfield Drive residence next to Exit 77 was broken in to with food taken from a freezer and cabinets.

Cline said there had been no other reported sightings in Wythe County for the past 10 days.

Bland County Sheriff Ramsey said no items were reported missing in Sunday’s incident.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911.