Cattle farmer turns to pumpkins for the fall

“We love celebrating our pumpkin farmers here in Virginia. They have found increasingly innovative ways to both grow and market their products, and consumers have responded enthusiastically,” said Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring in a news release. “In addition to fall decor, pumpkins are a highly nutritious, low-carb fruit.”

In 2019, Virginia pumpkin farmers planted 5,700 acres of pumpkins and harvested 5,600 acres that were valued at $16.4 million, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. These figures include Virginia’s wholesale growers, as well as any pick-your-own pumpkin farms that sell directly to consumers.

Pumpkins are grown across the commonwealth, with most of the state’s commercial pumpkin production occurring in Southwest Virginia, as farmers have taken advantage of higher elevations and cooler temperatures to produce a high-value crop that consumers enjoy.

“Consumers can expect to find a variety of pumpkins this fall in just about every size, shape and color. Virginia-grown pumpkins are perfect for decorating, carving or eating,” said Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Jewel Bronaugh.

‘Field trips’