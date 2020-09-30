Fatal Hog Wild shooting case still pending after defense attorney jailed

The case against a Bristol, Virginia, man charged in a 2018 fatal shooting at the Hog Wild Saloon is still pending after his original attorney was suspended and jailed in Tennessee.

William Newkirk Jr., 19, was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He is accused of killing Brett Rodgers II at the Hog Wild Saloon in Kingsport on March 2, 2018. He was also accused of shooting Tony Nguyen, who survived.

Kingsport attorney Kyle Douglas Vaughan represented Newkirk early in the case. Earlier this year, however, the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee suspended Vaughan’s license, finding that he “misappropriated funds for his own use and poses a threat of substantial harm to the public.”

Vaughan, 50, pleaded to information — a guilty plea — on a charge of theft of property in July in Washington County, Tennessee. He’s now in custody at the Sullivan County jail after being sentenced to one year in jail.