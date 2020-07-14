Virus 3

Eight Smyth County Sheriff's Office employees have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sheriff Chip Shuler said four court bailiffs, one patrol deputy, one captain and two support staff have been diagnosed as of 5:30 on Tuesday.

None of the employees had any symptoms, Shuler said.

"That just goes to show you how it can spread."

As a result, the courthouse will be closed until Monday for deep cleaning and disinfecting. 

The Sheriff's Office will remain closed to the public, until all employees have received their test results. 

The Smyth County Health Department, Saltville Medical Center and Ballad health are assisting with testing and guidance.

Those in need of assistance at the Sheriff's Office can either ring the buzzer outside the building's entrance or call the office at 276-783-7204.

