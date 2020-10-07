OPINION: Fall festivals may be hard to find, but some will still be held online

Fall is one of our favorite times for festivals, including those celebrating the fruits of the harvest, such as pumpkins, gourds and apples, and the dramatic annual changing leaf colors on our native trees.
This year, though, we’ll have to make do with experiencing many of these autumn rites of passage on our own, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt our usual routines and keep many of us isolated.
Taking drives through the mountains or hikes along (hopefully uncrowded) woodland trails to enjoy the fall scenery are still essentially safe options, even if gathering for the usual events seems to be out of the question.
People are still decorating their homes and yards with fall and Halloween themes, even though traditions such as trick-or-treating and Halloween parties might be limited or discouraged this year.
But not all is lost, at least for those who have computers and good internet service at home. For those of us equipped to take part in them, there are several “virtual” festivals taking place this year, according to a recent Washington County News story by Joe Tennis.
The good news is that people can attend these festivals from the relative safety of their own homes. The bad news, of course, is that people will miss the experiences of gathering with friends to enjoy these events, where we can smell, touch, taste (hot apple cider?) and sample or buy the things we can now see only online.
The theory, though, is that virtual festivals are better than none, and if this is the best we can do, then perhaps we can get through this fall and winter and hope that by sometime next year, life can return to some level of normalcy.
So, what’s left for us to enjoy?
The article noted that in Wise County, Virginia, this year’s Home Craft Days event has gone virtual, according to Michael Gilley, director of library services, archives and cultural heritage programs at Mountain Empire Community College.
Attracting about 10,000 visitors each year, this event is normally held on the third weekend of October “as leaves ripen into a colorful show across the nearby Jefferson National Forest,” the story said.
While the live festival won’t be held this year, there are elements still available through virtual experiences.
“We plan to feature our vendors on the Home Craft Days Facebook page and list all of our vendors who would have participated this year with contact information on the Home Craft Days website so folks can still contact them to purchase unique Christmas gifts,” Gilley said. “We are asking our regular festivalgoers to support our craft and food vendors and musicians.”
Another event that has moved to online-only this year is the Mistletoe Market, a major fundraiser for the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon that usually runs in early November, the story said.
“We’re doing a virtual market,” said Betsy White, executive director of the museum. “It’s a separate place on our website, and it’s a service that we provided to our merchants and the customers who would have come to Mistletoe.”
She said she expects about 35 vendors to be listed on the website (williamkingmuseum.org) by mid-October, and she plans to keep them posted through the dates the Mistletoe Market would have operated this year — Nov. 5-8.
While the museum has canceled all of its in-person fundraising events this year, there is one live Halloween event the museum is hosting that is designed to keep participants safe while still providing a fun, away-from-home experience.
It’s the Haunted Hill Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat event, which will be held outside the museum Saturday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The museum’s website says, “Bring Your Family to William King Museum of Art and Drive the Loop for Socially Distant Trick or Treating. Candy Stations will be set up around Academy Drive.”
As for the virtual festivals, those who are sponsoring them are hoping that people who would normally attend in person will participate, and that they will help keep the arts and crafts vendors in business by supporting them through online purchases during these troubling times.
