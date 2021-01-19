Randy Smith returns to his first love and helps others learn about the great outdoors

Hall said Smith is perfectly suited to guide such activities, saying, “Randy is just an all-around great volunteer who will help anyone with anything he can. He loves people, including young and old, and he has inspired so many of us to be better birders, better naturalists, better people.”

Hall said Smith “bases his information on what birds are in the area at that time and also gives you past history on birding. He also provides tips and tricks on how to bird on your own.”

Hall reflected about how Smith “made a really personal connection with one of our very youngest birders (4 years old when we met him) and it is something special to see them birding around the park together.”

As Smith talked, he offered educational images to teach about birds. He emphasized that a screech owl is a lightweight bird by describing it as a soft-drink can with feathers.