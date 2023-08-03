With bags packed and a spirit for adventure, as many as 50 alumni retreated for a weeklong visit to the campus of Emory & Henry earlier this summer, a place, they say, inspires them to learn about the people and places at their “home away from home” in Southwest Virginia.

Ann Sharp Bane, a 1981 graduate of the college, drove from Hampton to attend More Than a Vacation, a four-day annual event this time of year when alumni come together to continue their commitment to the pursuit of knowledge. They enjoyed such things as history, culinary wonders, art, theatre, touring, and international culture.

Alumni came as far away as Illinois and as close as Abingdon.

This year marked the 30th anniversary of More Than a Vacation, an event that started with humble beginnings but snowballed over the years into a must-attend gathering for alumni and their family and friends.

“It’s a big milestone to celebrate this anniversary,” said Monica Hoel, alumni director at the college and organizer of the event. “Not many events make it 30 years.”

Hoel explained the traditional anniversary gift at 30 is pearls. “Because we’ve gathered many pearls of wisdom over the years, we used Minnie Pearl as our theme this year. We’ve even heard from a woman who worked for Minnie Pearl.”

COVID-19 changed the look of the event during the pandemic, but it wasn’t all bad.

“Even during the pandemic for two years, we did everything online. Not only did we get great participation from the regulars, but we attracted people who had never paid attention to More Than a Vacation,” said Hoel. “People loved it.”

Bane was among the first alumni to participate in the event in 1994 when Hoel tested the waters to see if Bane and her family would be interested in having access to the amenities of campus while enjoying community events such as the Virginia Highlands Festival in Abingdon.

“We packed up our three kids and came to Emory,” said Bane. “That year we stayed in J. Stewart French House, which now houses the Alumni and Advancement offices. We played tennis, went to the pool and took in the Barter Theatre and the festival. We had an absolutely wonderful week. It was fabulous.”

The alumna has been attending More Than a Vacation ever since, missing only two or three events in the 30 years.

“It always feels like home and it feels very much like a family,” Bane said. “One of the great things about More Than a Vacation is that we have built theses remarkable relationships over 30 years of spending a week together, experiencing the campus but also learning -- just learning so much together. We’ve really cobbled together an incredible family. It’s a wonderful experience. It’s a tremendous way to stay connected.”

For most students, campus life and friendships began inside the residence halls.

“It’s a blast to stay in the dorms as alumni,” said Bane, who as a student resided on campus in Wiley Jackson Hall, nicknamed “MaWa” after its original name of Martha Washington Hall.

“During the week of events, we always have some down time back in the dorm where we just sit around, play games and catch up with each other and share snacks. We’re like college students except this time around we’re 64 years old,” Bane said with laughter.

Lifelong learning

Hoel said the overall goal of the event is to promote lifelong learning.

“We want to give people a chance to come back to college and reacquaint with former professors,” she said. “We also like to introduce new faculty members. This year, Mark Finney in the Mass Communications Department presented a program for us.”

Emory & Henry teaches to love learning throughout your life, she said.

“Having a lifelong learning event is pivotal to the mission of the college. We don’t just take our degrees and walk away. We always see Emory & Henry as a place that can offer us additional education and information.”

Hoel, who’s been part of the event since the beginning, said it’s become a fun and family-oriented destination for alumni over the years.

She never ceases to be amazed at the camaraderie that forms during each More Than a Vacation. “One of the surprises of this event is many people come every year and they have become like family. Being able to go back to the place where they made friendships -- that’s part of the appeal.”

Each year, Hoel arranges for the participants to go places and meet new people in the community. “We find something new to talk about every year,” she said.

Activities sometimes overlap with the Virginia Highlands Festival and the group always includes Barter Theatre in the schedule.

“Participants are informed of what’s new on campus and we also take trips into the community to see the countryside and meet the people in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee,” she said.

This year’s event kicked off with a visit for dessert at Blackwell Chapel Store, a community country store in Washington County that originally began around the turn of the 20th century. It reopened in December 2022, offering grocery and specialty food items like jams, hams and hoop cheese. But, the most popular part is the deli.

After returning to campus, participants enjoyed a dinner of Lynnhaven Fancies, a type of oysters provided by Craig McLaughlin, a 1992 alumnus. McLaughlin and his family operate their own seafood company, First Landing Seafood Company.

The group visited landmarks in the area such as Blue Mountain Therapy in the former Dixie Pottery building; the Wier Dam on South Holston Lake that offers great views and opportunities for fishing; the Birthplace of Country Music Museum; and HollerHouse in Bristol, Virginia, a co-op that features artists from Appalachia, most of whom are younger and classify themselves Neo-Appalachian.

They toured the Abingdon Muster Ground and caught a show at the Barter Theatre.

Organizers even took time to honor Minnie Pearl by hosting a Howdee Hat Competition among participants.

Hoel is already planning events for next year’s gathering.

“Every year we always have someone say we can’t possibly find someplace new in Southwest Virginia for us to go see,” she said.

“It’s a good challenge for me because we always find new places to visit here at home that are interesting. There’s always something new to talk about.”