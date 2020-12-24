Black ancestry project in county clears first phase

“For example,” said Jenny, “someone across the country has their great-grandfather John Smith listed on their tree with his birth date, spouse’s name and date of death, but they don’t know where they came from. While we’re working on our tree of African Americans who were here before emancipation, we find a John Smith with the same spouse and date. We now have made an important connection that will help us with our research.”

The president of the historical society confessed the research work is tedious and time-consuming but very important for all Americans, especially during this time of racial unrest.

“It’s part of the history of Washington County and Southwest Virginia that easily gets lost,” he said. “There are families who have not been able to research their ancestors further back from the 1870s census. With the development of new technology, we’re able to bridge that gap, which provides families with useful genealogical information and also helps tell the stories of early Washington County history — how did Blacks come here, how many were free or slaves, what lives did they lead and what accomplishments did they make?” said Jenny.

“We know we’re not going to reach all of the families who had ancestors in Washington County. Some lines have died out, some have disappeared, and many have changed names.