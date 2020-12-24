Black ancestry project in county clears first phase

ABINGDON, Va. — Family history matters, especially when barriers separate us from reconnecting with our past.
The Historical Society of Washington County is helping people here at home and beyond unlock untold stories and uncover the hidden roots of their ancestry, especially for African Americans whose family trees often go dark after several generations.
Earlier this year, the historical society kicked off a project to identify as many descendants of Washington County’s pre-emancipation Black population as possible.
Six months later, a team of researchers has completed the first phase of the project.
Walter Jenny, president of the historical society, said he is pleased with the volunteer work that has been done. He’s making plans to host a virtual meeting on June 19, 2021, that will celebrate the yearlong research.
“Our hope is to connect with the descendants and help them to connect with their distant cousins now scattered around the country who share the same ancestral stories and same DNA,” said Jenny.
According to him, an in-person celebration was originally planned but was changed to a virtual gathering due to concerns about COVID-19. An in-person event is scheduled for 2022.
During the virtual celebration, the historical society will showcase the family tree they have been building on Ancestry.com and explain how it can be used to locate ancestors and distant cousins.
Local historian Dr. James Hagy will give a brief history of Southwest Virginia through the Civil War.
“We expect to have a nationally recognized author discuss the slave trade and how it affected Washington County,” said Jenny.
Another nationally recognized expert on African American genealogy will focus on the best methods for doing family research. Descendants of Black residents of Washington County will be invited to tell the stories passed down to them within their families. In addition, the historical society will highlight some of the remarkable Black people in America — past and present — who have roots in Washington County.
Jenny welcomes anyone with an interest in ancestry to consider volunteering for their efforts.
“This project is not just for African Americans. It’s for anyone interested in Washington County because it sheds light on Washington County’s history.
“We are learning interesting stories we hope to share with the public,” he said.
Jenny reported he has spoken to one of the direct descendants of John Broddy, who fought along with Gen. William Campbell at the Battle of Kings Mountain. He’s also spoken to the great-granddaughter of Frank Trigg, a former local slave who went on to become the president of a Maryland college.
“We want to put families together that have been separated by slavery,” he said.
With the help of DNA technology, he hopes to put living descendants in touch with their distant relatives — and even connect people with their family members in Africa.
He said the most arduous task has been assembling data from census reports from the late 1800s.
“We started with the 1870 census, which was the first census that listed African Americans — both Black and mulatto [an archaic term for people of mixed race, which would have been used in the 1870 census] — with their full names,” explained Jenny. “Previous census [reports] listed them only as male and female with their ages.”
The historical society also has relied on cohabitation records that were collected in 1867 by the Freedmen’s Bureau. The records identified the husband, wives and children in each family.
After months of research, the team has accumulated the names of more than 3,000 African Americans for their database, including living and deceased descendants from throughout the country.
The historical society has started a family tree on www.ancestry.com with the names of African Americans who lived in Washington County during the 1860s and earlier.
After the core data is entered, the team will work on tracing researchers who have the same matching trees on their websites.
“For example,” said Jenny, “someone across the country has their great-grandfather John Smith listed on their tree with his birth date, spouse’s name and date of death, but they don’t know where they came from. While we’re working on our tree of African Americans who were here before emancipation, we find a John Smith with the same spouse and date. We now have made an important connection that will help us with our research.”
The president of the historical society confessed the research work is tedious and time-consuming but very important for all Americans, especially during this time of racial unrest.
“It’s part of the history of Washington County and Southwest Virginia that easily gets lost,” he said. “There are families who have not been able to research their ancestors further back from the 1870s census. With the development of new technology, we’re able to bridge that gap, which provides families with useful genealogical information and also helps tell the stories of early Washington County history — how did Blacks come here, how many were free or slaves, what lives did they lead and what accomplishments did they make?” said Jenny.
“We know we’re not going to reach all of the families who had ancestors in Washington County. Some lines have died out, some have disappeared, and many have changed names.
“We’ll keep building it.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.