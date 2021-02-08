Sunday vehicle wreck takes the life of a Sugar Grove resident

Smyth County News & Messenger
A Sunday morning single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Sugar Grove man.
Virginia State Police responded to the scene on Slab Town Road, just east of Teas Road, at 9:06 a.m. According to a release from the agency, a 2013 Ford F-150 traveling west ran off the right side of the road, then overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road. The truck then went down an embankment and overturned in a creek, according to the release.
The driver, 51-year-old Walter L. Ashby, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
State police are still investigating the crash.
