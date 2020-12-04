Here comes Santa Claus - to Wytheville this weekend

Thanks to the coronavirus, children may not be able to sit on Santa’s lap this Christmas, but that doesn’t mean Santa can’t visit with them – from a safe distance, of course.

The Town of Wytheville Fire & Rescue Department will ferry Santa slowly around town Saturday and Sunday atop a cherry red fire truck. The jolly man can’t stop, but he can ride through neighborhoods and wave to everyone he sees.

According to the Town of Wytheville, Santa will ride north of Main Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For the first two hours, he will be in the north and west areas of town. For the second two hours, he will be in the eastern part of town and the Cracker Barrel area.

On Sunday, he will be south of Main Street from 1 to 5 p.m. For the first two hours, from 1 to 3 p.m., he will be in the southwest areas, and in the southeast areas from 3 to 5 p.m.

There is no specific route, but the fire truck will try to reach as many residents as possible. Officials ask people who live in a cul-de-sacs to go to the nearest road crossing to see Santa. They also ask that people not congregate in the streets, but stay in yards and on sidewalks.

How will you know Santa is on his way? There will be lights and sirens.

Santa’s visit is sponsored by the Town of Wytheville Fire & Rescue Department.