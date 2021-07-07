Vintage ball league heats up in Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. — History will be repeating itself when an old-fashioned baseball game comes to town this month.
Fairview Farm & Homestead will play host to Vintage Base Ball Clubs of Wythe County, Virginia, a newly formed group that wants to see “vintage base ball” (historically spelled with two words) make a comeback to Southwest Virginia.
The 1864-style ball game will be played beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, at Fairview on Hillman Highway.
Michael Gillman, manager of the Wytheville team, said he hopes the Abingdon game will help generate more interest in the vintage sport while also recruiting members for new teams. According to him, the next closest vintage teams are located in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The games, played by men and women 18 and older, remain competitive, but they especially are a source of entertainment for families who enjoy playing the game with rules and customs from an earlier period.
“It’s a game for everyone,” said Gillman. “Our youngest player is 24, and the oldest is in his 60s.
Vintage rules
It’s not so much about how well you plan the game, Gillman said. It’s how well you and the spectators enjoy it.
For the most part, the game still looks the same as the modern version. “People are not going to see a huge difference, but just enough to know it’s not today’s baseball,” he said.
The positions are the same, but the terminology is different. A pitcher is called a hurler, a batter is called a striker, and a catcher is called the behind.
The game is played without wearing gloves. “We play barehanded with a ball that is much softer than a traditional baseball. Sometimes, it does sting to catch the ball, but you get used to it.”
Some of the rules are different for the historical games. For example, pitchers were required to throw underhanded. Players were allowed to catch the ball with two hands. If players overran the first base, they were apt to get tagged.
Probably the most apparent change is the style of uniforms worn by players back then.
The Wytheville team members wear uniforms typical of what players wore more than a century ago.
Gillman said they secured sponsors to help them outfit their teams. Berean Christian Church in Wytheville sponsored one team called the “Bereans.”
The Wythe County Historical Society sponsors the second team called the “Deacons.”
“We tried to keep historical names for the teams,” said Gillman. “Berean has been a congregation since the 1850s, and the Deacons team was named after Deacon Phillippi, a Rural Retreat native who pitched in the first World Series.”
The team members wear shield shirts, resembling a shirt worn during the Civil War. “It’s a pull-over shirt with three buttons at the top. The shield is buttoned across the chest. We also wear small pill box caps with a small brim,” he said.
Sparked interest
The simplicity and gentility of the vintage game was a big attraction for Gillman.
He stumbled on a site for a vintage game at Gettysburg while browsing the internet about four years ago.
As manager for the Town of Wytheville Department of Museums, Gillman held a meeting in town to see if anyone would show. Seven people came to the first meeting, and by the fall of 2017, two teams had already played two games.
His goal was to start two teams in Wythe County and branch out to other communities to form a Southwest Virginia Association, similar to the Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball.
“But the pandemic has slowed us down,” he said. Gillman said their 20-member teams have lost five players. He said a team recently organized by Chris Widener in Abingdon may be included in the games played at Fairview.
“It will be exciting to see some of our own townspeople play in the game,” said Cathy Hagy of Abingdon, whose ancestors owned the Fairview estate as far back as the 1700s.
Hagy will be giving tours of the Fairview Cabin during the event, describing how people lived during the 1800s. Susie Q’s vendor will sell food during the event. Hagy’s great-niece Charlotte Stevens will sell lemonade at her own stand. The 7-year-old plans to donate her proceeds to the operations of Fairview.
A 50/50 cash drawing will be held during the game.
Admission is free to the game, but Hagy said any donations will help Fairview continue to offer programs at the historical site.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.