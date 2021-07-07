Vintage ball league heats up in Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. — History will be repeating itself when an old-fashioned baseball game comes to town this month.

Fairview Farm & Homestead will play host to Vintage Base Ball Clubs of Wythe County, Virginia, a newly formed group that wants to see “vintage base ball” (historically spelled with two words) make a comeback to Southwest Virginia.

The 1864-style ball game will be played beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, at Fairview on Hillman Highway.

Michael Gillman, manager of the Wytheville team, said he hopes the Abingdon game will help generate more interest in the vintage sport while also recruiting members for new teams. According to him, the next closest vintage teams are located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The games, played by men and women 18 and older, remain competitive, but they especially are a source of entertainment for families who enjoy playing the game with rules and customs from an earlier period.

“It’s a game for everyone,” said Gillman. “Our youngest player is 24, and the oldest is in his 60s.

Vintage rules

It’s not so much about how well you plan the game, Gillman said. It’s how well you and the spectators enjoy it.