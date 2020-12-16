Volunteers needed to assist with vaccination process

BRISTOL, Va. — With the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines expected to arrive in the commonwealth this week, the first doses of the vaccine will soon be available — initially to top-priority groups.
“Each health district has a plan, and we’ll be implementing that plan to administer the doses,” said Kristina Morris, unit coordinator for the Southwest Virginia Medical Reserves Corps in Bristol, Virginia.
“Right now, we know there are a lot of people who have expressed interests in helping with the vaccination process,” said Morris. “Many of them don’t have medical backgrounds but want to help where needed.”
Volunteers are needed to help with a variety of jobs during the vaccination process, some of which require trained individuals.
Volunteer positions include:
• Medical reviewers who are responsible for collecting information from the patients;
• Administering vaccinations;
• Monitoring people who receive the vaccine to make sure they do not experience adverse reactions;
• Interpreters, primarily for those patients speaking Spanish;
• Logistics strike team, which will help with the setup and breakdown of vaccine clinics;
• Temperature takers at the front door;
• Errand runners who collect necessary supplies, empty trash cans, retrieve printer paper, pass out water and perform a host of other tasks.
Volunteers who want to help with the vaccine process can become members of the Southwest Virginia Medical Reserves Corps. Those interested in joining must complete an application, orientation and a background screening. Applications can be submitted to www.vamrc.org/vvhs.
To learn more about the Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corps and how you can volunteer, call 276-274-0555 or send an email to swva.mrc@gmail.com.
Check out the Southwest Virginia Medical Reserves Corps on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/swvamrc.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.
