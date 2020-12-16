Volunteers needed to assist with vaccination process

BRISTOL, Va. — With the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines expected to arrive in the commonwealth this week, the first doses of the vaccine will soon be available — initially to top-priority groups.

“Each health district has a plan, and we’ll be implementing that plan to administer the doses,” said Kristina Morris, unit coordinator for the Southwest Virginia Medical Reserves Corps in Bristol, Virginia.

“Right now, we know there are a lot of people who have expressed interests in helping with the vaccination process,” said Morris. “Many of them don’t have medical backgrounds but want to help where needed.”

Volunteers are needed to help with a variety of jobs during the vaccination process, some of which require trained individuals.

Volunteer positions include:

• Medical reviewers who are responsible for collecting information from the patients;

• Administering vaccinations;

• Monitoring people who receive the vaccine to make sure they do not experience adverse reactions;

• Interpreters, primarily for those patients speaking Spanish;