Dharma opens to serve Virginia patients

BRISTOL, Va. — Dharma Pharmaceuticals formally opened its doors Saturday to patients seeking medical cannabis treatment.

The firm is the first medical processor to open in Virginia so registered medical cannabis patients across the state have access to the treatment, according to a written statement from the Virginia Medical Cannabis Coalition. Its facility is located in the Bristol Mall.

At Dharma Pharmaceuticals, patients will be able to meet with pharmacists to discuss medical cannabis and determine the best course of treatment for their specific condition. Their medical cannabis oil products are available in a variety of administrations to suit different patient needs, according to the statement.

“Our team is comprised of local Virginians who wanted to make a difference in the lives of Virginia’s patients. We’re excited to finally be serving patients at our facility,” said Jack Page, co-founder and chief operating officer of Dharma. “We have invested tremendous time and resources into ensuring our medical cannabis products are safe and of the highest quality. The process to open has been full of hurdles, but we couldn’t be more happy to open our doors to Virginia’s patients.”