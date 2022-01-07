 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wythe County leaders take oath of office
Wythe County leaders take oath of office

New Wythe officials

Wythe County’s newly sworn-in officials, from left on front row, Supervisor Ryan Lawson and school board members Peggy Wagy and Ann Manley. Back row, from left, Supervisor Brian Vaught, Sheriff Charles Foster and Supervisor Jesse Burnett. Steve King, elected to the School Board in November, was sworn in earlier.

Wythe County held an Oath of Office Ceremony Dec. 28 in the courtroom of the Wythe County Circuit Court on Fourth Street. Judge Josiah Showalter administered the oaths to three Board of Supervisors members, the Wythe County sheriff and two school board members.

Sworn in for the Board of Supervisors was newcomer Jessee Burnett, who represents the Lead Mines district, and incumbents Brian Vaught and Ryan Lawson. Wythe County Sheriff Charles Foster was also sworn in, along with incumbent School Board members Peggy Wagy and Ann Manley. School Board member Steve King was sworn in earlier in December.

Burnett replaces longtime supervisor, Coy McRoberts, who attended his last board meeting Dec. 28.

During the meeting, the Board of Supervisors honored McRoberts for his time on the board with a resolution. McRoberts was elected to represent Lead Mines in November 2009 and began his first term Jan. 1, 2020. He served on the board for three consecutive four-year terms. McRoberts was actively involved with promoting the fire departments and rescue squads, schools and community facilities. He was particularly interested in building a community center for the people of Barren Springs, which remains on the board’s radar.

“Wythe County wants to thank Coy for his hard work and dedication for helping the members of the community,” Wythe County Public Information Officer Elizabeth Sweeney said in a press release.

