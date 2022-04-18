Ballroom dancing returns to area

Local dancers are ready to throw off their facemasks and throw down on the dance floor. Now that Covid restrictions have been scaled back, ballroom dancing has returned to Wytheville.

And in the coming weeks, dancers will have several opportunities to swing, waltz and sashay. First, there’s the April 22 Djoukil jazz and swing fundraiser for the Wytheville Department of Museums. Then, on June 25, Wytheville’s Ballroom Dance returns after a two-year break at the Heritage Preservation Center.

And at Formato Fine Arts on Main Street, you can take ballroom/swing classes every Wednesday from longtime dance teacher Nellie Groseclose.

Groseclose first took lessons 28 years ago in Florida. Since then, the retired nurse has danced in Bristol, Roanoke and even overseas. She’s danced the Argentine Tango in Argentina. For 25 years, she has taught in the area, including Wytheville and Marion.

Groseclose started a Wytheville chapter of the American Ballroom Dancers Association that was active until about six years ago. She said there are two types of ballroom dancing. The kind you see on television on “Dancing with the Stars” is more international and more competitive. Groseclose teaches a more social style of dancing.

“What I teach, you can dance anywhere, you can go to California or anywhere where anyone teaches ballroom dance and it’s the same steps,” she said.

At Formato Fine Arts, she teaches every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and concentrates on one dance per month. This month, it’s East Coast Swing.

“It’s been my passion for the past 25 years to learn as much as I could and pass it onto other people,” she said. “Plus, I enjoy dancing. I’d rather do it than anything.”

Jessica Thomas of Wytheville is taking lessons at the art gallery.

“I love to dance,” she said. “I love music; I like moving. I like to dance in general and in my bedroom when no one is looking. I love to watch swing dancing, but don’t know much about it. I’m excited to learn.”

Groseclose lives in Marion, where she also teaches small groups and private lessons in her home. She said it’s gratifying to see beginning dancers learn steps to a dance.

“Dancing is hard. It’s like learning a foreign language, but one you get into it, it gets better. It’s good to see how good they feel about themselves as they learn,” she said. “It’s great to see how people feel about themselves. To be able to go out every weekend and go out dancing is a great thing.”

Wytheville resident Pam Umberger agrees. She took lessons from Groseclose two decades ago and is still dancing. She hosts the monthly ballroom dances at the Preservation Center.

“I had a couple of friends who did ballroom dancing, and I always wanted to dance more,” she said. “Nellie was offering dance lessons through the rec center. I signed up for beginning ballroom dance lessons. That was 20 years ago. Since I was a little kid, I just love dancing.”

Umberger’s favorite dance is West Coast Swing because of its many variations.

“I also like the Samba; I like the way the movement feels,” she said.

At local dances, attendees don’t have to worry if they don’t have a partner because “everybody dances with everybody,” Umberger said. “Especially the Wytheville dance. It’s a very single-friendly dance.”

Umberger’s first exposure to ballroom dancing came when she was in middle school and took lessons from Mary Walters, who taught ballroom dancing in the area for nearly 40 years.

Walters, her daughter and granddaughter have played a prominent role in teaching all types of ballroom dancing over the years. Walters first took dance lessons at Jefferson High School in Roanoke. It was just a six-week course, but it ignited in her a passion to learn more and share her knowledge with others.

After graduation, Walters taught dance at Powell’s Studio in Roanoke and eventually married and moved to Wytheville. More than 65 years ago, around 1955, she began to teach ballroom dancing to high school children in the basement of her home on North Sixth Street.

“I always said that more people had fun in our basement than any other place in Wytheville,” said Walters’ daughter Naomi King, who grew up to also teach ballroom dancing, as did her daughter, Teresa Campbell.

“I have met so many people who say she (Walters) taught them to dance in her basement,” Campbell said.

King estimated that over the years there were maybe one or two people her mother couldn’t teach to dance.

“But they all had fun,” she said. “The majority of people who learned to dance then learned from my mom,” King said, adding that her mother taught throughout the region until April 1991. She died less than six months later in September 1991.

“She always said it (dancing) was the best medicine,” King said, adding that she loved teaching her own classes. Her favorite dance is the waltz because of its grace and elegance.

“To go dancing on Friday night was a great way to relieve stress and play on the weekend,” she said.

King said she likes to start out teaching students either the foxtrot or East Coast Swing because they are danced to music in 4/4 time.

“Most music is in 4/4 time so you can do the foxtrot to it; it’s a versatile dance. If you learn those two dances, you can dance to 85 percent of music,” she said. “Waltz with its 3/4 time is a little harder to learn.”

Campbell grew up watching her mother teach and attending the Friday night dances that were held at places like the George Wythe Hotel (now the Bolling Wilson Hotel) ballroom. She followed in the fancy footsteps of her grandmother and mother and taught classes, too.

“I think it’s almost a form of communication,” Campbell said. “You have to communicate with your partner and listen. It’s a challenge to dance with different people, to lead and to follow.”

King said dancing is a fun and creative way to exercise.

The mother/daughter duo said they are considering teaching again, now that Covid restrictions are lessening and people are ready to have some fun.

According to King, it’s usually the females you talk their husbands, boyfriends and friend into taking lessons, but after a few lessons, it’s the men who want to keep learning more.

“They are the ones who bring their wives back,” she said.

Here is some information on upcoming dances and classes:

● The April 22 Djoukil concert is a fundraiser for the Town of Wytheville Department of Museums (heritage and music education – help with supplies for educational programming and Junior Appalachian Musicians program) and the Wythe County Historical Society and its campaign to renovate the former Spiller Elementary School. The WCHS plans to renovate the historic facility to provide educational and cultural opportunities for Wythe County residents.

To reserve tickets for a night of jazz and swing with Djoukil from Lyon, France, call 276-223-3330. The concert is Friday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in the Wytheville Meeting Center Ballroom. Tickets are $50 and include hors d'oeurves, desserts and drinks. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase.

● Ballroom dancing returns to the Wytheville Preservation Center on Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. The center is located at 110 W. Spiller St. Music by Craig & Tammy Collins. A singles-friendly dance. Facemasks are optional. For information, call Pam Umberger at 276-228-5817.

● Nellie Groseclose teaches ballroom dancing at Formato Fine Arts, 100 W. Main St., on Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person per lesson. For information, visit Formato Fine Arts on Facebook or online at www.formatoart.com.

