MSHS educator's work serves a national model

The work of one Smyth County educator is being used to teach others best practices around the country.
Marion Senior High School teacher-librarian Kristie Jennings learned about the use of her work inadvertently. Fellow MSHS teacher Robin Prescott took part in a professional development webinar in April. During that online training, the instructor shared an image of three highly ranked school library websites. One of the three was MSHS. The others served schools in Texas and California.
Of the three, MSHS came out on top when ranked by the instructor’s students.
Prescott couldn’t wait to share her delight. She sent an email to the school’s faculty and staff with screen shots of the news and the subject line: “Our Librarian is Awesome!” Prescott wrote, “I just attended a national webinar that featured the MSHS Library website as one of the three top-rated library sites. Go, Kristie!”
The news delighted Jennings, who later said, “The library is the heart of the school building. I want to be sure that our online presence also reflects that sentiment. A library site should be an integral part of providing services that students need to excel academically. During this pandemic, it has become even more crucial that high-quality resources are easily accessible. I was all over that because I absolutely love this stuff. I had no idea it was being used to teach others but what a pleasant surprise. I am flattered and honored.”
The longtime educator, who has served the MSHS library for nine years, acknowledged that creating content for and maintaining the library website/virtual learning center is one of her favorite work duties.
She does it well, gaining the attention of two national education leaders.
Prescott was attending a webinar offered by Michelle Luhtala, who has earned numerous awards for her library work, including the Library Journal’s Mover & Shaker award, The New York Times’ I Love My School Librarian award, and the American Library Association’s Outstanding Librarian. The librarian of 20+ years serves as department chair at New Canaan High School in Connecticut, which won the American Association of School Librarian’s National School Library of the Year in 2010.
Luhtala also teaches graduate-level web design courses.
She brings all her talents to the professional development organization edWeb.net, where she leads monthly webinars for more than 11,000 participants.
She featured MSHS in the webinar, “Building a Better Website to Promote Your Instructional Program.”
Luhtala asked her graduate students to rank the three top library websites. MSHS’ took first place, achieving 54.5% of the vote.
The students cited the website’s modern look, the ease of navigating it, and the variety of information available.
In an interview, Luhtala summarized the students’ findings, saying, “It really has the user in mind. Simple is good.”
The value of school library websites was highlighted during the pandemic when students were learning virtually, Luhtala said. The websites prove, she said, that libraries don’t have to be tied to a room, but can go into classrooms and homes. She noted that during the pandemic, students at her school could drop into the virtual library and staff would answer questions via webcam.
Teacher-librarians, she said, should teach and promote reading, research and inquiry – all which can be done online.
MSHS library’s website/learning center encourages all those practices. It features an entire section devoted to research resources, a news/current events page, tools for homework help, reading lists and even video trailers for books.
Luhtala contends that, with these tools, libraries are more relevant than ever. “We really get to challenge kids to think critically… to use their full brains and really explore new ideas and articulate their findings in fresh ways,” she said.
“That’s the power of the work Marion has done,” Luhtala said.
Jennings concurs. She observed, “Libraries are not just warehouses for books anymore. School libraries play a crucial role in academic success. Teacher-librarians wear several hats while helping to establish a positive and inclusive school culture. They are information specialists, program administrators, instructional partners, and content creators.”
Jennings referred to a quote from Dr. Scott Beck, director of Student Services for Secondary Schools for Norman Public Schools in Norman, OK. Of teacher-librarians, he said, “[They] are experts in inquiry, inclusivity, collaboration, curating resources, exploration, innovation, and engagement. They help students to think, create, share, and grow.”
Luhtala summed it up, saying, school libraries “are fundamental to any learning community.”
So how did Luhtala learn about MSHS library’s website?
She heard about it from another national educator and blogger, Jennifer LaGarde. A teacher with more than 20 years of experience in public education, LaGarde blogs at librarygirl.net and serves as adjunct faculty at both Rutgers and Antioch universities. Luhtala called her a leader in the field.
In a May 2020 presentation “Creating Great Library Websites for Today’s Learners,” LaGarde also featured MSHS website as an example of a great work.
While national leaders in the field recognize Jennings’ work so do leaders close to home.
The Smyth County School Board celebrated Jennings’ work at its May 10 meeting.
MSHS Principal Mike Davidson has seen Jennings at work for years. He said, “Ms. Jennings has done many things in her tenure as a librarian to make our library more student-friendly. Students do not just go to the library to check out a book anymore. She has puzzles, pictures to color, comfortable seating, recommendations on books to read from other students, and this is just naming a few of her projects. Ms. Jennings has truly made our library a welcoming space for all of our students. It was great to hear that others recognize this too.”
He valued the unexpected nature of the recognition. He reflected, “The greatest aspect of the recognition for Ms. Jennings and the website that she has created is that she did it to help our students. She didn't enter into a contest, or try to meet some predetermined standards. Ms. Jennings wanted to have a friendly website for our students. It is so coincidental that Ms. Prescott was attending a professional development workshop on building a better website and the presenter, from Connecticut, had our library's website selected as one three that were of the best…. It was surprise recognition and one that was based on how well it was prepared for the students of MSHS.”
Her strength as a librarian may not be a surprise to anyone who knows Jennings.
Growing up in Saltville, she was a teacher’s kid. Her dad taught as did an aunt and uncle and she loved books. Jennings remembered, “I've always been a reader; I was the kid struggling with carrying home a mound of books from the Scholastic order at school. (It was almost as exciting as Christmas!)”
Then, she became friends with her predecessor at MSHS, librarian Chris Bird. “She was a huge influence in my life. And being around her in the library reminded me how much I love the other areas of library service, such as research. I love learning…. I added a library media certification from UVA-Wise to my teaching credentials.” That was year 11 of her career. It was nine more years before Jennings’ “inherited Chris' library, but,” she said, “that was fine with me. I loved both my classroom and her company.”
Her path to education wasn’t a straight one. As a 1992 graduate of Emory & Henry, Jennings planned to go into social work or a similar field, but promising opportunities in the region didn’t present themselves. She returned to E&H to complete the one semester of classes and another semester of student teaching she needed to qualify for her certification.
Right away, she got a job teaching Spanish at Thomas Walker High School and then moved to MSHS the next year. “I taught Spanish for 19 years and LOVED IT,” she declared. Always an educator, she often uses her story to remind students who are stressed “they don't have it together by the time they think they should;” it can all work out beautifully.
Jennings’ love of teaching and learning hasn’t diminished with time. She just earned her certification in life coaching and she teaches in the night-school program at MSHS and serves as an online instructor with Southeast Academy.
She also loves traveling, photography, podcasts, music, watching sports and making bracelets.
She and her husband, Trey, live in Marion and are the parents of two adult daughters, Liv and Abbie. The family also includes dog Lola, grand-dogs Ellie and Nala, and grand-cat Cooper.
Want to see for yourself?
Check out the MSHS library website and learning center at https://mshslibrary.weebly.com/