MSHS educator's work serves a national model

He valued the unexpected nature of the recognition. He reflected, “The greatest aspect of the recognition for Ms. Jennings and the website that she has created is that she did it to help our students. She didn't enter into a contest, or try to meet some predetermined standards. Ms. Jennings wanted to have a friendly website for our students. It is so coincidental that Ms. Prescott was attending a professional development workshop on building a better website and the presenter, from Connecticut, had our library's website selected as one three that were of the best…. It was surprise recognition and one that was based on how well it was prepared for the students of MSHS.”

Her strength as a librarian may not be a surprise to anyone who knows Jennings.

Growing up in Saltville, she was a teacher’s kid. Her dad taught as did an aunt and uncle and she loved books. Jennings remembered, “I've always been a reader; I was the kid struggling with carrying home a mound of books from the Scholastic order at school. (It was almost as exciting as Christmas!)”