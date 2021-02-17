Local cases plummet, but virus still cause for concern

There were 477 regional COVID-19 deaths in January, an average of 15.3 per day compared to 412 in December, an average of 13.2 per day and 275 in November, an average of 9.1.

In recent days, the Tennessee Department of Health adjusted downward the number of cases reported in Washington County, while increases were shown in other counties, including Carter.

“Laboratories and health care facilities often report cases to us with county information. However, some facilities assign county based on an individual’s zip code, which is not always accurate because zip codes often cross county lines. As we are able, we geocode the specific addresses of cases to verify that they truly live in the county they had been assigned. As we find errors in county assignments, we correct them,” according to Kristen Spencer, spokeswoman for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office.

There have been 831 new cases diagnosed across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia during the first 11 days of February, according to the Virginia Department of Health. While that is down dramatically from January, the rate remains well above last summer and fall.