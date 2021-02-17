Local cases plummet, but virus still cause for concern

In just one month, this region’s surge of COVID-19 cases has diminished from a firehose-like stream to a trickle, but the virus hasn’t gone away.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported almost 1,700 active cases across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties Thursday. Sullivan has 411 active cases, Washington 255 and Hamblen 250. Virginia does not report active cases.
In addition, Sullivan County reported 374 new cases during the first 11 days of February. Its seven-day average testing positivity rate was 8.7%, with an average of 305 tests per day, and Sullivan has averaged adding 40.3 new cases daily over the past seven days, according to state figures.
“While cases are lower, the virus remains a reality in our region,” Ballad Health System wrote in a Tweet that accompanied its daily scorecard of cases.
Ballad treated an average of 100 inpatients daily over the past week in its hospitals across the region with about 20% of them in intensive care units.
Regionwide, Ballad reported 1,778 new cases during the first week of February. That continues a January trend as new cases declined from over 5,500 the first week of January to 2,181 during the last week of the month.
There have been 94 COVID-related deaths during the past week and 122 this month across Ballad’s service area, an average of 11 per day. If that mortality rate continues unabated, February could finish with about 310 deaths, which would rank third highest since the pandemic began.
There were 477 regional COVID-19 deaths in January, an average of 15.3 per day compared to 412 in December, an average of 13.2 per day and 275 in November, an average of 9.1.
In recent days, the Tennessee Department of Health adjusted downward the number of cases reported in Washington County, while increases were shown in other counties, including Carter.
“Laboratories and health care facilities often report cases to us with county information. However, some facilities assign county based on an individual’s zip code, which is not always accurate because zip codes often cross county lines. As we are able, we geocode the specific addresses of cases to verify that they truly live in the county they had been assigned. As we find errors in county assignments, we correct them,” according to Kristen Spencer, spokeswoman for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office.
There have been 831 new cases diagnosed across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia during the first 11 days of February, according to the Virginia Department of Health. While that is down dramatically from January, the rate remains well above last summer and fall.
Wythe County reported 145 new cases thus far in February, Tazewell County reported 143 new cases and Washington County has had 131 new cases this month, state figures show. All average adding about 12 new cases daily during the past week. Bristol, Virginia has 15 new cases this month and averaged two new cases daily over the past seven days.
Ballad Health reports the region’s seven-day COVID testing positivity average is 14.8% across its 21-county, two-state service area, or nearly three times what is needed to significantly reduce spread.
Virginia is at 10.1%. The Cumberland Plateau Health District average was 6.3%, Mount Rogers was at 9.4% and LENOWISCO was 10.1%.