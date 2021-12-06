Opioid suit funds to aid Smyth County

A Southwest Virginia legislator, Sen. Todd Pillion (R-Washington), was elected last month to serve as the fund’s chairman.

"This fund will be instrumental in boosting our continued efforts to tackle this crisis on behalf of all Virginians," said Pillion in a news release. "Whether directly or indirectly, this epidemic affects our entire commonwealth. The makeup of this authority reflects that. It doesn't matter your background, political affiliation, or whether you're from a holler in Lee County like me or the city of Norfolk like Delegate [Jay] Jones [vice chair], this epidemic knows no bounds in our communities. That fact requires all of us working together to address this crisis in a way that saves lives and strengthens our communities and workforce."

As part of its action, the Smyth supervisors OK’d the county’s participation in the authority and its work.

Farthing told the supervisors that the allocations will be based on population and the opioid epidemic’s impact on the community. He noted that the crisis had a more significant effect on Smyth than many similar-sized communities.