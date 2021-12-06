Opioid suit funds to aid Smyth County

In lives lost, people injured, and dollars spent, the toll of the opioid epidemic is incalculable. However, Smyth County officials hope to recoup some money from a settlement reached with several national firms.
In November, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors agreed to take part in the Virginia Opioid Abatement Fund and related settlements.
In the spring of 2018, the supervisors agreed to join with other counties across the country in filing lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture and distribute opioids. A number of Southwest Virginia counties took part in litigation handled by Wagstaff & Cartmell of Kansas City, Mo. The firm has taken part in a number of high-profile cases, including a 2009 lawsuit filed with prominent environmental activist Erin Brockovich.
In making their pitch to area localities in 2018, the attorneys argued that counties are picking up many of the bills coming due from the opioid crisis, including additional costs for law enforcement, jails, first responders, prosecutors, social services, reimbursement for Medicaid and other medical costs for the care and treatment of overdoses, addiction and over-prescribing, and the care of children born addicted to opioids. They also argued that it had become harder for the counties to build their economic base because a large percentage of the workforce was addicted.
One of Wagstaff & Cartmell’s partners, Eric Barton, appeared before the supervisors in 2018.
Barton said, “This country is awash in opioids.” He described the consequences as “truly devastating.” More are dying each year, he said, from opioid overdoses than were killed in the entire Vietnam War. A Wagstaff & Cartmell memorandum sent to Smyth County at the time noted that “drug overdose is the leading cause of death among individuals under 50, exceeding deaths from car accidents.” It went on to say that 60% of the overdose deaths are caused by opioid pain medicines.
Last month, County Attorney Scot Farthing told the supervisors that Wagstaff & Cartmell recommended taking part in Virginia’s portion of a settlement negotiated with McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and Jansen, which have agreed to pay up to $26 billion nationwide to resolve opioid-related claims against them.
Virginia is expected to receive about $530 million of that settlement.
Under legislation adopted early this year by the General Assembly, a newly formed Opioid Abatement Authority will receive most of those funds. A portion of the settlement will be allocated directly to participating localities.
The fund’s purpose, according to the legislation, is to support efforts to treat, prevent, or reduce opioid use disorder or the misuse of opioids or otherwise abate or remediate the opioid epidemic.
A Southwest Virginia legislator, Sen. Todd Pillion (R-Washington), was elected last month to serve as the fund’s chairman.
"This fund will be instrumental in boosting our continued efforts to tackle this crisis on behalf of all Virginians," said Pillion in a news release. "Whether directly or indirectly, this epidemic affects our entire commonwealth. The makeup of this authority reflects that. It doesn't matter your background, political affiliation, or whether you're from a holler in Lee County like me or the city of Norfolk like Delegate [Jay] Jones [vice chair], this epidemic knows no bounds in our communities. That fact requires all of us working together to address this crisis in a way that saves lives and strengthens our communities and workforce."
As part of its action, the Smyth supervisors OK’d the county’s participation in the authority and its work.
Farthing told the supervisors that the allocations will be based on population and the opioid epidemic’s impact on the community. He noted that the crisis had a more significant effect on Smyth than many similar-sized communities.
“The opioid crisis has touched the lives of millions of Virginians of every race, creed, and color and I look forward to ensuring that we dispense with the monies allotted in a responsible and fair way to communities that have been hit the hardest and beyond,” said Del. Jones.
In supporting the decision to take part in the settlement and noting the local impact of opioids, supervisors’ Vice Chair Lori Deel said, “We need to get back all that we can.” She expressed the belief that having a Southwest Virginia legislator as chair of the authority will benefit the region.
While Smyth decided to join the settlement, some area localities are still considering the option. Neighboring Wythe County has yet to take action. Localities have until Jan. 2 to decide, according to Farthing.
The county attorney said that additional settlements with other companies may be reached. He also noted that two firms have declared bankruptcy.