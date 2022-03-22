Local artist to auction off guitar that was stolen, then returned; proceeds will go to local NA chapter

Local artist and teacher Jen Otey is taking a negative experience and turning it into a positive one. On Sunday, March 6, she discovered that her business, Rose Cottage School of Art, had been broken into during the night. Only two items were taken: an antique children’s guitar and a guitar she painted to look like a mermaid.

“We only lost two items and nothing was vandalized or rifled through,” she said on the Rose Cottage Facebook page.

Several days later, she reported that police had located the Mermaid Guitar and a suspect had been identified.

Otey thanked everyone involved, from the police officers to the businesses that pulled security video footage to aid law enforcement. She also thanked her online friends that reposted her Facebook post.

“It was all of you that helped get the tips in to the authorities that really made the magic happen. We are so blessed to live in a caring community that wants to help when it counts and you ALL…the police and the community came through. Due to all of this, I was told that the finding and returning of the Mermaid Guitar may lead to the recovery and apprehension of suspects in other recent cases of theft that have been happening in the community,” she said.

The Wytheville Police Department Friday issued an arrest warrant for James Grey Rigney, 50, of Wytheville. He is wanted on charges of felony breaking and entering and two counts of misdemeanor petit larceny.

In response to the crime, Otey plans to auction off the Mermaid Guitar online to the highest bidder. Proceeds will go to the local chapter of Narcotics Anonymous. The eBay auction begins at 8 a.m. Saturday.

“The crime and the catalyst for this crime are super sad to me, and I want to try to bring things full circle with a positive outcome,” she said. “People need to understand that we have a problem with drugs in our little town and that people need help to overcome these issues. If we can help them, then I truly believe crimes like what we had happen at the studio will dissipate.”

Otey restored and repaired the guitar and added a large pearl in place of a missing shell that was lost after the guitar was stolen. She used acrylic paint on the antique Harmony guitar with a large freshwater pearl and recycled paper made from saris included on the mermaid’s tail. She said the instrument is varnished and ready to go.

“Our small town has a persistent drug problem, as do many small towns these days, and I want to do something that might make a difference,” the artist posted online when she announced the auction. “My sincere hope is that we can someday have enough resources available to help assist people in need of counseling and support to overcome the use of drugs. If we can stop judging these people and start providing them with the help they need, we can make our town and the world a better, safe, and more harmonious and joyful place to live.”

Otey said she has installed a security system, new locks and lighting at the school.

“We are better prepared,” she said. “Our hope is that this won’t ever happen again and that those that were involved in the theft also learn the lessons that they need to.”

