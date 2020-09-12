Bridge ceremony set for Sept. 18

Bishop, Va. – A dedication ceremony will be held Sept. 18 at two p.m. to officially name a bridge on route 16 in honor of Willie Roger Griffith.
Griffith is a bishop native who was killed in Vietnam. The bridge is just past the Hillbilly Market and the ceremony will be at the Bishop Fire Department. The board of supervisors presented the proclamation honoring Griffith at its Nov. 8 2019 meeting.
He was awarded a purple heart and two bronze stars during action that led to the loss of his life at the age of 20. Family members were given a plaque in his honor at that meeting. The Sept. 18 ceremony will be open to the public.
