Local woman makes career move to start growing her own produce

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — Since the pandemic, some Americans are leaving behind the 9-to-5 job scene to pursue their passions.

Melissa McLeish, 32, is one of them who is trading the four walls of an office for the open spaces of a garden, searching for a way to make a living off the land.

The single mom of two young children recently left the security of an office job at a local hospital to grow and sell fruits and vegetables to local consumers.

From that idea grew a business called Dreamland Produce, a Meadowview business that operates in conjunction with Dreamland Alpacas, run by her parents, David and Debbie McLeish.

“I’ve always been interested in farm life,” said Melissa, who, along with her family, moved from Massachusetts to Southwest Virginia in 2002 so that she could enter the equine studies program at Virginia Intermont. When she graduated in 2011, a shaky economy discouraged her from pursuing a career with horses.

Now, instead of investing in equine, she is investing in hoop houses to grow plants.

This spring has been a good growing season, she said. The vendor at Abingdon Farmers Market will bring some of her garden’s first cucumbers and zucchinis to sell on Saturday.