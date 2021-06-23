Local woman makes career move to start growing her own produce

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — Since the pandemic, some Americans are leaving behind the 9-to-5 job scene to pursue their passions.
Melissa McLeish, 32, is one of them who is trading the four walls of an office for the open spaces of a garden, searching for a way to make a living off the land.
The single mom of two young children recently left the security of an office job at a local hospital to grow and sell fruits and vegetables to local consumers.
From that idea grew a business called Dreamland Produce, a Meadowview business that operates in conjunction with Dreamland Alpacas, run by her parents, David and Debbie McLeish.
“I’ve always been interested in farm life,” said Melissa, who, along with her family, moved from Massachusetts to Southwest Virginia in 2002 so that she could enter the equine studies program at Virginia Intermont. When she graduated in 2011, a shaky economy discouraged her from pursuing a career with horses.
Now, instead of investing in equine, she is investing in hoop houses to grow plants.
This spring has been a good growing season, she said. The vendor at Abingdon Farmers Market will bring some of her garden’s first cucumbers and zucchinis to sell on Saturday.
In addition, she will sell radishes, rainbow Swiss chard and giant red mustard leaves, all of which grow inside a hoop house on the Meadowview farm.
Other things growing in the hoop house include cucumbers, squash, rainbow carrots, red and gold beets, peppers and loads of tomatoes.
While much of the produce stays in the hoop house to protect them from insects and other pests, some of the vegetables are transferred to a 5,000-square-foot open air garden to continue growing. Another 5,000-square-foot space is designated for growing white and sweet potatoes.
“You know what they say. Go big or go home,” she said with a laugh.
Turning her garden into a sustainable business has been a learning experience for the young farmer.
“I’ve been very fortunate on my learning curve,” said Melissa. “I have several farmers who are just a phone call away when I have questions.”
Preserving freshness
Few things go to waste in her garden.
“If I can’t sell it fresh, I will preserve it and sell it as a canned good,” she said.
The young farmer used an abundance of zucchini from her garden last summer to experiment with making healthy snacks for customers at the farmers market.
She dehydrated sliced zucchinis and added a touch of seasoning — Italian and chipotle — to make zucchini chips.
“It’s super healthy and keto-friendly. It was one of my bestsellers at the farmers market last summer.”
Another favorite is her pickled green beans called dilly beans. Her banana jam is made from bananas and orange juice — a kid favorite at her house.
She hopes her business will continue to grow. By next year, she wants to become a certified natural grower, using no synthetic herbicides, pesticides, fertilizers or genetically modified organisms.
She plans to add berries to the farm next summer, in particular yellow raspberries.
“Yellow raspberries are sweeter and less seedy than the red variety. They are wonderful.”
In the coming months, the grower will harvest Carmen peppers known for their high yield, large size and beautiful color. She’ll also bring onions, tomatoes, carrots, beets and potatoes to the market.
The produce vendor participates in the Abingdon Farmers Market from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Follow Dreamland Produce and Abingdon Farmers Market on Facebook.
For more information about the farmers market, call 276-698-1434.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.