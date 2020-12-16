Wandering Around Washington: Christmas at Green Cove

GREEN COVE, Va. — When I think about Christmas in the county called Washington, I think of little Green Cove, Virginia.

It stands deliciously lost, like a candy cane hanging from a Christmas tree, in the county’s southeastern corner.

This community took its name from the big pine timber that stood along the railroad tracks that have long since been removed and turned into the Virginia Creeper Trail.

Green Cove is the site of a railroad depot, built in 1914 — the last original depot standing in Virginia along the old railroad.

And, yeah, it does have Christmas trees.

Green Cove is one of the scenic places where you’ll see Christmas trees growing across fields, staked like statues.

It also stands just across the county line from Whitetop, a community in Grayson County, Virginia, where more Christmas trees are grown.

That’s a way of life up here, where cattle didn’t cut the mustards, as far as paying the bills a few decades ago, so farmers turned to planting Fraser firs to make a living.

All those Christmas trees, naturally, is why I think Green Cove always looks a lot like Christmas.