Wandering Around Washington: Christmas at Green Cove

GREEN COVE, Va. — When I think about Christmas in the county called Washington, I think of little Green Cove, Virginia.
It stands deliciously lost, like a candy cane hanging from a Christmas tree, in the county’s southeastern corner.
This community took its name from the big pine timber that stood along the railroad tracks that have long since been removed and turned into the Virginia Creeper Trail.
Green Cove is the site of a railroad depot, built in 1914 — the last original depot standing in Virginia along the old railroad.
And, yeah, it does have Christmas trees.
Green Cove is one of the scenic places where you’ll see Christmas trees growing across fields, staked like statues.
It also stands just across the county line from Whitetop, a community in Grayson County, Virginia, where more Christmas trees are grown.
That’s a way of life up here, where cattle didn’t cut the mustards, as far as paying the bills a few decades ago, so farmers turned to planting Fraser firs to make a living.
All those Christmas trees, naturally, is why I think Green Cove always looks a lot like Christmas.
Along the way, those farmers put lots of time into helping the Mount Rogers Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad at Whitetop.
Headquartered at the Mount Rogers Fire Hall on U.S. Highway 58, this rescue squad has traditionally served a three-county area, including Washington, Grayson and Smyth counties.
But several months ago, county officials in Abingdon expressed dismay with the squad’s emergency-response performances.
And they opted to put a new rescue station at Green Cove.
Now, at the end of 2020, at right about Christmastime, that new fire and rescue station — in Washington County — is coming to completion, County Administrator Jason Berry said on the Dec. 8 meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
“We have drywall inside the building,” Berry said. “And the ambulance should be here any day now or any week now — within the next few weeks.”
With any luck, Berry said he hopes to have the ambulance in the building “and everything manicured. ... We’re almost there.”
Come spring, Berry wants to have the paving complete on the new fire and rescue station at Green Cove.
“We’re almost there,” Berry said. “So that’s all positive.”
