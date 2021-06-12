Teen injured in fall near Marion train station

A teen sustained serious injuries in a fall from a steep embankment in Marion this afternoon.

According to Marion Police Chief John Clair, a small group of teens and young adults were gathered in a wooded area near Marion's train depot. A young teen, he said, fell down a steep embankment of about 20 to 30 feet. Clair said the juvenile's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Clair said that alcohol was present at the scene. The adults he said, will be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and the group members are expected to face underage possession of alcohol charges.

Marion Fire-EMS responded to the scene and rescued the injured youth.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.