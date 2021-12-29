Fort Chiswell library group seeks board's help

Stroupe, along with speakers who addressed the board on behalf of the friends group, said the proposed site is in an ideal location, in the heart of Fort Chiswell and at the intersection of highways 94 and 52.

“There’s thousands of people come through there every day,” Stroupe said. “And we got the opportunity to purchase it, so we did. We had talked about that building from the beginning, that it was the perfect location.”

Chairman Vaught didn’t like that the library group purchased the building without speaking to the Board of Supervisors first.

Stroupe said that during a previous meeting with county officials, the group was told to secure a building, so that’s what it did.

“We were pretty much told that we had to do this on our own and get a site, then we could go from there,” Stroupe said. “It just so happened this turned out to be the site and what it costs. We bought the building for way less than what the tax assessment is on it. I think we got a deal on it.”

Cook replied that the group was asked to get a building, and what they got was a payment.

Vaught said the board will consider the matter and see what it can do.

