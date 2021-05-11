Wythe County Sheriff to retire Aug. 1; chief deputy to become interim sheriff

From staff reports
Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan today announced his pending retirement, effective Aug. 1. In a letter to the Wythe County Board of Supervisors, Dunagan said that after 40 years serving the citizens of Wythe County, he wants to enjoy time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Effective Aug. 1, Chief Deputy Charles Foster will become interim Sheriff until an election is held. Foster announced his intent to seek election for the office of Sheriff in the upcoming election.
