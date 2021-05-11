 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wythe County Sheriff to retire Aug. 1; chief deputy to become interim sheriff
0 comments
breaking

Wythe County Sheriff to retire Aug. 1; chief deputy to become interim sheriff

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dunagan Foster pic

Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan, left, with Chief Deputy Charles Foster.

Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan today announced his pending retirement, effective Aug. 1. In a letter to the Wythe County Board of Supervisors, Dunagan said that after 40 years serving the citizens of Wythe County, he wants to enjoy time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Effective Aug. 1, Chief Deputy Charles Foster will become interim Sheriff until an election is held. Foster announced his intent to seek election for the office of Sheriff in the upcoming election.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia begins COVID vaccines for kids 12 and up

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics