Wythe election Q&A: East Wytheville Supervisor Ryan Lawson

What issues are important to the county as a whole?

Issues involving the county as a whole are similar to the issues in my area. Economy, school construction and infrastructure are issues for the entire county. The BOS is extremely pleased by the announcement of Blue Star; however, we don’t want to stop there. We have additional openings in the Industrial Park that need to be filled. I will always vote for and support any action that makes common sense when discussing our school systems. At the top of the list of my platform four years ago was the school system and that has not changed. I want the best for all of our county schools. Also, we cannot forget infrastructure which is going to be vitally important when industries such as Blue Star come to our county.

How do you see the future of the Apex Center? Will you vote to spend additional money on the center? Why or why not?

I’m not sure of what the future will be for the APEX Center. There are still many lingering problems surrounding the center, therefore I do not plan to vote on additional funding for it.

What issues are on the horizon that Wythe County needs to get in front of?