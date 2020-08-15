Man sentenced in Wythe throat slashing, beating

Harold Wayne Noe said he wasn’t a monster.
The commonwealth and the court disagreed.
Following a Thursday morning hearing that included testimony from Noe’s elderly slashing and beating victim, the 52-year-old Jonesville resident was sent to prison for two decades for crimes that happened in June 2018.
“I’m just a nervous wreck,” said Wanda Smith when Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones asked her about the impact of Noe’s actions. “I’m on pills for my nerves.”
Smith, then 72, had her throat slit with a pocketknife and was beaten with a wooden tool handle in an early morning attack at her 219 Sanders Mine Road residence. Noe, who once had a relationship with Smith’s daughter and had lived at the residence, also tied up Smith’s teenage grandson, who was able to escape when police arrived.
Smith testified on Thursday that Noe attacked her in the living room where she had fallen asleep after taking a sleeping pill.
She eventually ended up outside, played dead – leaving a puddle of blood by her truck -- and sought refuge in some grass where two fawns had once bedded down. She said she overheard Noe telling her grandson that “she’s a dead b----.”
From there, she crawled 15 or 20 minutes to a neighbor’s house to get help.
Jones introduced photos of Smith’s blood-soaked nightgown and the knife wound stretching from her chin down her neck.
At one point on Thursday, Smith titled her head up from the witness stand to show Judge Josiah Showalter Jr. her scar.
Asked if she would be afraid of seeing Noe released from prison, Smith said, “Oh God, yes.”
In February, Noe, who was already on probation in Lee County and has a criminal history that includes convictions for assault and battery, entered an Alford guilty plea to seven charges – six of them felonies – stemming from the attack and an earlier altercation with Smith’s daughter, Ashia Davis. The plea allowed him to assert his innocence while conceding that the commonwealth had enough evidence for convictions.
At Thursday’s hearing, Noe tried to withdraw his pleas and get a jury trial, but the judge wouldn’t allow it, pointing out that Noe had freely entered the pleas.
Taking the stand in his own defense, Noe apologized to Smith.
“I’m not a monster,” he said. “I can’t change anything that’s happened here. I do sincerely, deeply apologize to Ms. Smith.”
Pressed by Jones about whether he slit Smith’s throat and beat her, Smith said he had no comment.
Questioned by his attorney, Noe said, “To be honest, I didn’t even remember what happened,” later adding, “What I done was wrong; I was raised better than this.”
Asking the judge to go above recommended sentencing guidelines, Jones pointed to Noe’s on-the-stand wavering about whether or not he committed the crimes.
“God knows how she survived,” he said, a sentiment echoed by Showalter when announcing Noe’s punishment.
“You have nightmares?” he told Noe. “I have no sympathy for your nightmares.”
Going above the recommended sentencing guidelines, Showalter gave Noe 20 years to serve on charges of malicious assault, armed burglary, abduction, assault and battery of a family member – third or subsequent offense, misdemeanor assault, shooting or stabbing in commission of a felony, and grand larceny.
After his release from prison, Noe, who’s been held in the regional jail while awaiting trial, will be on supervised probation for 15 years.
Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 19, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.
