 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wythe 911 lines down, but you can text 911
0 comments
breaking urgent

Wythe 911 lines down, but you can text 911

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wythe County 911 dispatch is experiencing issues with incoming landline and cellphone calls.

“If you are needing immediate help, you can utilize the text to 911,” said Elizabeth Sweeney, Wythe County Public Information Officer. “All you simply will have to do is enter 911 as the recipient. You can text your location, emergency to get first responders out to you.”

There is a team trying to help trouble shoot the problem currently. Updates will be posted on social media today, until the problem is fixed.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s Perseverance Rover begins digging in search of life on Mars

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics