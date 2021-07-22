Wythe 911 lines down, but you can text 911

Wythe County 911 dispatch is experiencing issues with incoming landline and cellphone calls.
“If you are needing immediate help, you can utilize the text to 911,” said Elizabeth Sweeney, Wythe County Public Information Officer. “All you simply will have to do is enter 911 as the recipient. You can text your location, emergency to get first responders out to you.”
There is a team trying to help trouble shoot the problem currently. Updates will be posted on social media today, until the problem is fixed.
