Smyth County could see jail costs decline

The deal isn’t sealed yet, but local officials are hopeful that a move to allow the city of Bristol to join the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority will ease the financial burden Smyth and other localities pay to house inmates.

Earlier this month, the authority’s board unanimously approved the Virginia city’s request to join the jail system. However, each of the 10 jurisdictions that are already members and the Virginia Resources Authority, which manages the jail authority’s long-term bond debt, must also approve the request. Then, the Bristol City Council would again have to vote its agreement to the move.

“I know each and every one of you had concerns for your own county. Personally, I think this will be a good thing that will happen between us and Bristol and be a win-win for everybody. I appreciate all of your support for this,” authority Chairman Phillip McCall, a member of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, said following the Tuesday vote.

In an earlier interview, County Administrator Shawn Utt said Smyth officials hope the addition of Bristol to the jail authority will lower its costs.

The jail is one of the county’s largest expenses. In recent years, the number of individuals being sent to the jail has risen. In 2018, county officials feared costs could exceed $3 million.