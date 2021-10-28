Smyth County could see jail costs decline

The deal isn’t sealed yet, but local officials are hopeful that a move to allow the city of Bristol to join the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority will ease the financial burden Smyth and other localities pay to house inmates.
Earlier this month, the authority’s board unanimously approved the Virginia city’s request to join the jail system. However, each of the 10 jurisdictions that are already members and the Virginia Resources Authority, which manages the jail authority’s long-term bond debt, must also approve the request. Then, the Bristol City Council would again have to vote its agreement to the move.
“I know each and every one of you had concerns for your own county. Personally, I think this will be a good thing that will happen between us and Bristol and be a win-win for everybody. I appreciate all of your support for this,” authority Chairman Phillip McCall, a member of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, said following the Tuesday vote.
In an earlier interview, County Administrator Shawn Utt said Smyth officials hope the addition of Bristol to the jail authority will lower its costs.
The jail is one of the county’s largest expenses. In recent years, the number of individuals being sent to the jail has risen. In 2018, county officials feared costs could exceed $3 million.
While the figure didn’t get quite that high, Utt said about $2.5 million is still budgeted for the year. And, the administrator noted the cost is one that officials “have zero control over.”
The regional jail serves its member localities with three facilities – the one in Abingdon (which is used by Smyth), one in Duffield, and another in Haysi. It is governed by an authority made up of representatives of each of the participating localities.
The authority has agreed that the cost charged to those localities is based on their actual proportionate use of the jail.
In 2013, Smyth sent 149 individuals to the jail, while in 2018 that number had climbed to 202, leaving the county housing more than 10% of the jail’s inmates.
With the city of Bristol on track to join the jail authority, Utt said Smyth’s percentage of the jail’s total prisoners should drop. “I would expect our costs to go down,” he said.
According to agreements worked out between Bristol and the authority, the city will be billed based on its actual number of inmates or 200 — whichever is greater. The city also agreed to pay a premium of $200,750 per year for 10 years — based on 200 inmates — that will be shared by the 10 existing member localities.
The need for a new jail and the prohibitive costs associated with renovating or building a new jail prompted Bristol to consider joining the regional authority.
David McGee writes for the Bristol Herald Courier.