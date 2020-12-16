North Carolina women charged in Wytheville Lowe's theft

Two women who were already awaiting trial on theft and other charges in North Carolina were arrested in Wytheville on Saturday after being accused of stealing items from Lowe’s.

According to the Wytheville Police Department, 52-year-old Adrienne Patrese Johnson and 30-year-old Taree Jeanetta Bethea, both of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, were caught on Fourth Street after Lowe’s loss prevention notified detectives that suspects in previous store larcenies had left the store.

Police said the women had multiple DeWalt tool sets in their possession.

“Investigation continues into a theft ring targeting multiple Lowe’s stores in surrounding states,” the WPD posted in an online release.

Johnson was charged with felony drug possession, felony shoplifting, and buying or receiving stolen goods. Bethea was charged with felony shoplifting, and buying or receiving stolen goods.

Both suspects were arraigned on Monday and given court-appointed attorneys to represent them.

They are both being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin, but Bethea has a bond hearing set for Friday.