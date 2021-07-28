Speaker tours region to share personal Operation Christmas Child story

ABINGDON, Va. — A 28-year-old native of the Middle East knows firsthand how something as small as a shoebox can have a big impact on someone’s life.
When Dania Yadago Andraos, who now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, was only 5 years old, she received a shoebox gift from Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization.
Not only did the gift give the young girl and her family uplifting hope, it helped transform the family, who was living a life of severe poverty and religious persecution.
“When I look back at the many challenges and struggles my family and I have been through, I realize God was writing my story and preparing me for this moment so that I can share this story,” said Andraos in a phone interview last week.
As a representative of Operation Christmas Child, Andraos will share her testimony throughout Southwest Virginia beginning Aug. 3.
She will speak at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center at 1 Partnership Circle in Abingdon.
Other speaking locations include a presentation at 7 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Zion Family Ministries at 1613 Norton Road in Wise, Virginia, and at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Train Depot Stage at 517 Front St., across from Ringley Park in Coeburn, Virginia.
According to Sharra Kegan, a regional area coordinator for Operation Christmas Child, speaker events are usually rare. “To have Dania come and share for five days is amazing, and we can’t wait to hear her testimony in person,” said Kegan, who serves the Mid-Appalachian area, covering Washington, Russell, Smyth, Tazewell and Buchanan counties and the Southwest Virginia area, which includes Lee, Scott, Wise and Dickenson counties.
“I have been blessed to travel with Samaritan’s Purse to the Philippines and Tanzania to personally hand out these special shoebox gifts. God is at work through these simple shoeboxes, changing children’s lives for eternity. Our goal is to grow this ministry in this area and to send more gospel opportunities around the world.”
The escape
As Christians, Andraos and her family were able to escape the horrific conditions in their Middle Eastern country and come to the United States in 2010. Her country of origin is one of many places the Samaritan’s Purse labels “hard-to-reach” because of the scrutiny required to deliver shoebox gifts to children there without endangering local Christians. To protect their partners in the region, the Samaritan’s Purse cannot disclose the country Andraos fled.
“In the midst of the hardships, I was able to see God was next to us, protecting and guiding us,” said Andraos, who, after graduating from Salem College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, went on to become a speaker’s bureau specialist for Samaritan’s Purse, the same program that touched her life as a little girl.
Andraos travels throughout the United States, telling audiences about Operation Christmas Child and the positive impact it had on her life as well as the lives of so many others. Since 2016, she has traveled to as many as 30 states sharing her story.
Hear her story
Growing up in the Middle East was difficult for Andraos, her parents and three siblings.
“There were many days when we didn’t have any food to eat. Other times we only had a raw onion and bread,” she said.
“I came from an environment where we didn’t have materialistic items, a sense of peace or a place to call home. I’m so thankful to have this place in America to call home now.”
Although her father worked very hard repairing watches to provide for his family, the constant threat of Christian persecution was hard to escape.
“It was difficult for my dad to operate his shop because of the threats he received. They threatened to burn the shop or kill his family. This just made our family more poor.”
The poverty and persecution made her feel lonely. “I remember asking my parents to buy me something that I could call my own, but they couldn’t afford it.”
Andraos said she was never aware of her birthday because it was never celebrated.
The radio
Andraos’ family taught their children to pray for all of their needs.
The young child often prayed for toys. But there was another need that occupied her prayers — a radio that would allow her family to listen to the news and know what was going on in other parts of the turbulent country.
One day at a church event, Andraos learned that all of the children there would receive shoeboxes from the Operation Christmas Child ministry.
“When my name was called, I couldn’t believe it. I was shaking from excitement, and my heart was racing,” said Andraos.
The beautiful shoebox made her feel special and loved.
“I remember the smell of the shoebox. It was a smell of new things — something I had never smelled before. What shocked me the most was how beautiful and colorful everything was in the box. Now I had things I could call my own.”
Her favorite toys were a Beanie Baby and a Slinky. But a small box tucked inside the shoebox convinced her that God really hears her prayers.
The tiny box contained a mini fully functional radio.
“Out of the million prepared shoeboxes, God orchestrated that shoebox to come specifically to our family,” she said.
At age 16, Andraos was forced to leave the little radio and her other belongings behind when she and her family had the opportunity to escape their country through assistance from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
After settling in the United States, she later was able to locate and order a replica of the little radio on eBay.
“I still have it with me. I’m grateful to have that reminder of hope, joy and God’s care.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.