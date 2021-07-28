Speaker tours region to share personal Operation Christmas Child story

Andraos travels throughout the United States, telling audiences about Operation Christmas Child and the positive impact it had on her life as well as the lives of so many others. Since 2016, she has traveled to as many as 30 states sharing her story.

Hear her story

Growing up in the Middle East was difficult for Andraos, her parents and three siblings.

“There were many days when we didn’t have any food to eat. Other times we only had a raw onion and bread,” she said.

“I came from an environment where we didn’t have materialistic items, a sense of peace or a place to call home. I’m so thankful to have this place in America to call home now.”

Although her father worked very hard repairing watches to provide for his family, the constant threat of Christian persecution was hard to escape.

“It was difficult for my dad to operate his shop because of the threats he received. They threatened to burn the shop or kill his family. This just made our family more poor.”

The poverty and persecution made her feel lonely. “I remember asking my parents to buy me something that I could call my own, but they couldn’t afford it.”