Rural Retreat resident turns 100

One hundred years ago on the fifth day of the fifth month, Coco Chanel introduced her signature fragrance, Chanel No. 5. The next month, June 1921, slugger Babe Ruth broke the baseball home run record with his 138th home run; he would go on to hit 714 slammers during his career. And during the following month of July, Maxine Newman was born in Rural Retreat.

She was born a century ago on a Sunday, July 24, 1921. She has lived her entire life in Rural Retreat. At the age of 16, she married John Dunford. A year later, she had the first of eight children – six boys and two girls; two of her sons died as infants. When her children were older, she started to work at the local shirt factory, retiring after more than three decades.

Throughout her 10 decades, she’s been relatively healthy. A bout with gallstones led to the removal of her gall bladder. She had appendicitis, too. She also contracted hepatitis, but didn’t find out until years later when she had some liver trouble. She has a sensitive stomach, so she watches her diet.

At home, she enjoyed sewing and made several quilts. Back in the day, she was a good, country cook, whipping up pintos, cornbread and the like using a wood stove; she never cared much for her electric one.

She is a member of the Rural Retreat Pentecostal Holiness Church.