Junkin' Shenanigans owners transforms junk into home decor

A portion of the showroom is used for refinishing and painting her finds.

“I just got this corner cupboard off the truck,” said Jacklet, who has plans to recreate the drab piece of furniture into something eye-catching.

Artisan classes

Jacklet plans to include some do-it-yourself booth spaces at her business, where artists can work on projects away from home.

She’s spreading the word about her artisan hub by hosting community craft classes.

“We recently had a tea light class where we turned wine glasses upside down and painted them to look like pumpkins. We added tea lights on top of the stems.”

Occasionally, the business owner hosts what she calls an artist “boot camp” that allows artisans to stay for a few hours and come back the next day to finish their projects.

“You also can rent my tools and my space for the day to work,” said Jacklet.

Her supplies include two paint lines, Dixie Bell and Unicorn Spit, both companies created by American women.

As Jacklet continues to build a local vendor business, she is focusing on becoming a go-to store for Christmas shopping this year.