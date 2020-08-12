Pressure canning vs. hot water baths: Extension office offers workshops on how to preserve food

BY CAROLYN R. WILSON
ABINGDON, Va. — The art of canning may not be a lost art after all.
According to Crystal Peek, Washington County Extension agent for 4-H youth development, home food preservation is becoming a popular trend, especially for people who have raised gardens this year.
“There was a huge increase in home gardening this spring. We had an influx of questions at the extension office regarding how to start your own garden,” said Peek.
And it’s not just older people. Many young gardeners are trying the new hobby.
During the spring, garden seeds and plants flew off the shelves at agriculture-based stores, primarily caused by a surge of people interested in growing their own food.
A food shortage during the pandemic is one reason for the increased interest, but more people are becoming increasingly passionate about what food they eat and where it comes from. Growing your own garden is a simple but effective way to ensure your food has less contaminants.
Now that gardens are producing a plethora of vegetables, it’s time to think about preserving the food for winter, said Peek.
The Washington County Virginia Cooperative Extension is hosting an online event, “Canning Basics” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13.
People can participate in the free online event via Zoom. To join the class, simply click on the link provided on the extension office’s Facebook page. The link also can be found on the Washington County 4-H Facebook page.
The class will teach participants the basics of pressure canning low-acid foods.
Pressure canning, done with a special pressure canner pot that can hold multiple jars, can reach temperatures higher than the hot water bath method of canning, which simply seals jars by steeping them in hot water.
“Canning the proper way limits bacteria and makes the food a safe product for the family to consume,” said Peek, who explained hot water baths are not a safe procedure for canning low-acid foods, such as meats and vegetables.
Low-acid foods that are not processed in a pressure canner can produce a deadly botulism toxin.
“You could boil the jars of food all day long in a hot water bath, and you’re never going to get the desired temperature like you will with a pressure canner. So it is essential that low-acid foods are pressure canned,” she said.
Peek said tomatoes are usually a high-acid food that can be preserved with a hot water bath if additional acids are added to the food. She advises to add ascorbic acid or lemon juice to the tomatoes to increase the acidic level.
“If not adding extra acid to the tomatoes, you must use a pressure canner,” Peek said.
“The biggest mistake when canning is not using a pressure canner when necessary. Another mistake is reusing the lids — the top that goes inside the jar ring.”
According to Peek, the canning lids are designed for one-time use because a sealing compound around the rim is good for only one use. Reusing the lids may cause the jars not to seal.
