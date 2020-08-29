Venable: Custom made with natural talent in Tannersville

James Venable, known to family and friends as Jimbo, spent his career working in the logging business, retiring at 62. He was looking for something to do, a way to occupy his time and possibly provide a creative outlet for his artistic talent.
He liked working with wood. His grandfather on his mother’s side of the family, Boyd Pickle, made furniture, so Jimbo decided to try his hand at making a few pieces for his home.
“I just wanted something to do. I always enjoyed working with wood. That’s why I got into it,” he said.
Jimbo and his wife, Carol, have lived in Tannersville for 14 years. They bought a cedar-sided home that was something of a fixer-upper and proceeded to turn it into their spacious home in the valley.
The son of James and Irma Venable, Jimbo grew up among his three sisters and one brother in Saltville. An Army veteran of the Vietnam War era, he is a volunteer with the Tannersville Fire Department and a friend to his neighbors. He helps them out with their furniture needs, and they help him out by providing special treats, such as homemade donuts, chicken noodle soup, sourdough bread, barbecued ribs and chocolate pies.
He enjoys fishing and said he is constantly trying to catch up his “honey do” list.
“I never get my honey do list caught up, but it’s not from not trying,” he said.
One of the first things Jimbo made was a roadrunner that he painted red and yellow and stuck in the ground near his woodworking shop.
According to Carol, he never had any formal training working with wood but has a natural talent. He has made a variety of items since he started from Civil War lanterns that feature a candle and a mirror in the back to wooden bee traps attached to a glass jar that captures the carpenter bees that like to feast on his home.
He has made several urns for cremated remains, including a companion urn designated to one day hold his and Carol’s ashes. He recently lost a sister and made an urn for her as well.
Jimbo does not only make small wooden items, he also makes furniture in a variety of sizes. Carol needed a file cabinet, so he made her one. She needed a dining room table to fit her kitchen and go with a bench and some chairs she had. So he made her one and added drawers underneath for storage. He has made several boot benches with seats that can be lifted to reveal the storage underneath.
He has remodeled the entire house, adding kitchen and bathroom cabinets and special touches throughout, replacing the floors and turning the fixer-upper he and Carol bought into a home they are proud of and live comfortably in.
Carol recalled a time when he wanted to make them a dresser but didn’t have any available wood on hand. He improvised. He tore down an old pig pen and used the wood to make a beautiful dresser to work with the other pieces of handmade furniture. He also makes beds, including one he made for his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Raquel, and one that sits in the guest room of his and Carol’s home.
Jimbo enjoys making jewelry boxes and has made cradles for new babies in the neighborhood. He makes entertainment centers, reloading benches and cop caddies for those who enjoy shooting and reloading their own ammunition.
In fact, Carol pointed out that Jimbo can custom make most anything. He can even take a photo of an item or the measurements where it needs to fit and create an item.
Not only has Jimbo made and handed down furniture to his family, he also passed down his natural talent for working with wood to both his son, Scott, and his daughter, Robin Boardwine. Robin works for the U.S. Magistrate Judge in Abingdon, has an active children’s ministry and writes children’s books. She and her husband, Jeff, make wood carvings.
Jimbo has eight grandchildren, and he said his greatest joys are his grandchildren and his woodworking.
Scott has always had an interest in working with wood. He remembered years ago his dad talking about getting wood working tools, but he didn’t have anywhere to put them.
“I’ve always liked building stuff, taking things apart and putting them back together. I helped my friends who were contractors with framing. I like building and working with wood. When dad started making furniture, I helped him. It gave us a chance to spend time together and work together,” Scott said.
Scott’s interest in wood began in high school when he took shop classes and completed several projects. He found that he had a natural talent for working with wood just like his dad.
In 2005, Scott bought a house in Saltville. The house had a covered porch that leaked. It was cheaper to tear the porch off than fix it, so that’s how it all began. From there, Scott has put his natural ability and things he has learned from his dad into a remodeling project that is still ongoing.
“I get a lot of compliments on that house. I’m glad dad started building furniture. Once he started doing it, it got me involved in us doing stuff together. It’s built a good relationship,” Scott said.
In 2008, Scott decided his kitchen, with limited counter space, didn’t work for him, so he put in all new cabinets and countertop. He installed a tiled backsplash and floor and chose cheerful colors to brighten up the space.
Currently he is building a pantry. Once it is complete, he will build an island with seating for six.
Other remodeling projects inside the home include creating a master bedroom on the lower level of the split level house, adding custom woodwork over the fireplace, laying the rock for a gas fireplace and replacing the flooring with hardwoods. Additional projects included adding laminate flooring to the living room and upstairs bedrooms.
Scott’s remodeling did not stop with the inside. He put new windows in and added new siding and trim and laid rock on the bottom portion of the home. He did hire someone to install a new shingle roof and had a contractor to pour concrete for his driveway and a large patio behind the house. He built some raised beds for growing vegetables and added an open seating area where his wife could enjoy the sun.
When Scott is not working on projects around his house or helping his dad build furniture, he enjoys fishing, hiking, biking, running 5K races and helping in his community. He is a former member of the Saltville Volunteer Fire Department and current vice president of the Friends of the Museum of the Middle Appalachians. He joined some of his friends on a 200-mile bike and camp excursion on the Blue Ridge Parkway and organized a 5K benefit to help with medical bills for a local man who had a double-lung transplant.
Scott enjoys traveling and spending time in the mountains, likes cats and dogs and enjoys working with contractor Jimmy Roberts on projects to help people in the community.
He, like his father, has a genuine love for the community he calls home and wants to use his talents to make a difference.
