SW Va. residents can sign up for free dental exam
SW Va. residents can sign up for free dental exam

ABINGDON, Va. — Residents of Southwest Virginia can sign up for a free dental examination on April 29-May 1 in partnership with the Virginia Dental Association Foundation’s (VDAF) Mission of Mercy (MOM) program.

MOM unites volunteers at the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center’s (AHCDC) “Mini-MOM” event to provide free care to approximately 100 adults.

Patients can be seen from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 29-30, and from 7 a.m.–noon on May 1.

The event takes place at the AHCDC, 616 Campus Drive, Abingdon, Virginia. For more information, call 276-525-4487.

