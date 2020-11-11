WANDERING AROUND WASHINGTON: Officials: Election turnout high in county

WALLACE, Va. — Voter enthusiasm climbed high in Washington County during the Nov. 3 election when about 75% of eligible voters cast ballots — counting both Tuesday’s Election Day turnout and early voting results, said election official Derek Lyall.
“One thing is so many people voted early that we don’t have any reports of lines today, which we typically have in presidential elections,” said Lyall, the general registrar for Washington County, on Nov. 3.
This year, the county reported 16,000 early votes — compared to about 2,700 early voters during the 2016 presidential election, Lyall said.
“This has really been a very smooth day. I have not had any controversies in the county,” Lyall said. “And all of our polling places are reporting steady turnout.”
By the way, that included Damascus, where longtime Mayor Jack McCrady, 72, was unseated by challenger Katie Lamb, a 49-year-old artist.
Outside Wallace Middle School, 74-year-old Charles Pratt of Glade Spring, Virginia, handed out sample ballots for the Republican Party on Election Day.
“A fair amount came out,” said Pratt, who arrived at the Washington County school near Bristol at 6 a.m.
Inside Wallace Middle School, chief election officer Connie Brown, 68, said, “We had a fantastic turnout. We voted 415 in person, and we had about 410 in this precinct that voted early.”
This voting district at Wallace stretches from the Bristol, Virginia, city limits to outlying suburban and farming communities, adding up to more than 1,000 registered voters, according to Brown.
“We voted 800 already,” Brown said at 5:30 p.m. “That’s 80%. That’s unheard of. But this precinct has always voted pretty high. It’s not unusual to get 60% or higher.”
True story: I cast my vote at this school this year, but I didn’t color in the little circles correctly, so they had to trash my ballot. Luckily, my 14-year-old son, a former student at Wallace and now a freshman at John S. Battle High School, was there to help me, and we were able to get my vote cast correctly with a second ballot.
Here, this year, my 19-year old daughter arrived hours earlier than me and cast her vote. I didn’t ask, but I’m sure she didn’t mess up her ballot.
At any rate, she may have been noticed by Brown, who told me that, in this particular election, “We’ve had some new, young folks show up.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!