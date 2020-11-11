WANDERING AROUND WASHINGTON: Officials: Election turnout high in county

This voting district at Wallace stretches from the Bristol, Virginia, city limits to outlying suburban and farming communities, adding up to more than 1,000 registered voters, according to Brown.

“We voted 800 already,” Brown said at 5:30 p.m. “That’s 80%. That’s unheard of. But this precinct has always voted pretty high. It’s not unusual to get 60% or higher.”

True story: I cast my vote at this school this year, but I didn’t color in the little circles correctly, so they had to trash my ballot. Luckily, my 14-year-old son, a former student at Wallace and now a freshman at John S. Battle High School, was there to help me, and we were able to get my vote cast correctly with a second ballot.

Here, this year, my 19-year old daughter arrived hours earlier than me and cast her vote. I didn’t ask, but I’m sure she didn’t mess up her ballot.

At any rate, she may have been noticed by Brown, who told me that, in this particular election, “We’ve had some new, young folks show up.”