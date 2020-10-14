Students in Emory and Henry course study farmers markets

“This recipe can serve a family of four for only ten dollars,” they reported in their course paper. “The best of it all is that the dish is very healthy for your body and keeps you energized for the day. It is a great way to focus on spending less on food. In addition to this, since the dish is cooked in a simple but with a very common cooking method, once you cook this dish, you’ll be able to cook multiple dishes that are similar, helping you improve your cooking skills in many ways.”

One student team interviewed the owner of a small, locally owned restaurant in Pearisburg, Virginia, about the struggle to keep a place open during the pandemic. She told the students her community had really come forward and helped by buying take-out, and it had saved her business.

A student team studied the availability of nutritious food at grocery stores and found that most advertising and marketing efforts went into processed, high-sugar or high-fat foods, rather than healthy foods. The students reported that if a person worked hard at it, they could find affordable healthy foods at area supermarkets. But they noted that it was no better than what they found at farmers markets — just more convenient.

The professor said the course is designed to get college students thinking.