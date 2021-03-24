Two arrested after apparent drug deal

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged two individuals with gun and drug offenses last Sunday after a deputy witnessed a drug deal, according to a news release from Sheriff Blake Andis.

Thomas Owens, 44, of Chilhowie, Virginia, was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics.

Megan Holmes, 26, of Marion, Virginia, was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

A deputy responded to Walmart in Abingdon at around 6 p.m., Sunday, March 14, for a welfare check on two individuals reportedly passed out in a vehicle. When the deputy arrived, he saw a hand-to-hand drug transaction, the release states.

A drug-sniffing dog searched the vehicle belonging to Holmes and alerted to the odor of narcotics. Deputies recovered packaging material, syringes, paraphernalia and amounts of money consistent with drug transactions, according to the release.

While patting down Owens, a deputy felt what he thought to be a pistol and recovered a loaded Taurus 9 mm pistol. Eight grams of methamphetamine were also found on him, the release states.

Owens also had an active bench warrant out of Smyth County and has several prior offenses for distributing and manufacturing narcotics, the release states.