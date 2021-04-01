Town smoke testing sewers

Over the next few weeks, the town of Wytheville, along with Hurt & Proffitt Engineering and Consulting, will be testing the town’s sewer system. As a result, you might see white smoke coming from nearby sewer lines.
Smoke testing is used to identify areas where rain water enters the sewer system and can also pinpoint locations of structural deficiencies or leaking joints in pipes.
According to Town Engineer Trevor Hackler, the testing began in March and will continue into April. He said crews force a liquid that forms non-toxic smoke into open manholes to begin the tests.
“This allows us to see where sewer lines are broken or areas where storm water can infiltrate,” he said. “Too much storm water in a system can over work the system and cause backups and overflows if you get too much.”
If you should see smoke in your house while the town is testing, it typically means that you have not run water through one of your drains in a while.
“If you have a trap in your drain and water is not in it, it will allow smoke to come in,” Hackler said. “We recommend that you pour a gallon of water in there so it will allow water to stay in the trap and stop smoke from coming in. Sometimes people will smell sewer odor and that is usually where the trap has gone dry; just pour water to stop sewer gas from coming up through it.”
Smoke might also enter your home or business through a broken pipe, which would need to be addressed.
“Basically if smoke does come in, that means sewer gas is getting in your house,” Hackler said. “You need to see what the problem is and correct it as soon as possible.”
Sewer gas is a byproduct of the breakdown of human waste. Exposure to high levels can cause symptoms like fatigue, headache and nausea.
The test smoke is non-toxic, harmless and has no odor, according to information on the town’s website. Any irritation should be temporary and disappear quickly after the exposure has ceased. Officials recommend that you avoid any unnecessary exposure if you have a physical condition that would be aggravated by breathing smoke.
According to information from the town, you do not need to be home during the testing. The smoke is not harmful to pets; however, it is advisable to leave several windows partially open for ventilation, should any smoke enter the building. If you have proper connections, no breaks in your lines, and all of your floor drains and plumbing traps have water in them, then there should not be any problems.
You can minimize the risk of smoke entering your home or office by running water in your plumbing system. Your normal fixtures, such as sinks, toilets, bathtubs and showers that are used daily will have adequate water in the traps. Fixtures that are rarely used may have dry traps. Those fixtures should be operated a few times prior to the smoke testing. Pouring a full bucket of water in the basement drains, or other floor drains should also be done.
If smoke enters your building, or you return home to find smoke inside, then open the windows and turn on any exhaust fans. The smoke will disappear rapidly.
When your area of town is being tested, you will see a crew of approximately two or more men working over the sewer system. The blower (sounds like a lawn mower engine) will be blowing white smoke from above a manhole.
Crews will locate, measure and map areas where smoke is leaving the system for future repairs to take place. Smoke leaving the tops of roof vents from nearby homes and buildings is completely normal.
The town of Wytheville will be contact emergency services and the police and fire departments to notify them before testing starts.
