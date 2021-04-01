Town smoke testing sewers

Smoke might also enter your home or business through a broken pipe, which would need to be addressed.

“Basically if smoke does come in, that means sewer gas is getting in your house,” Hackler said. “You need to see what the problem is and correct it as soon as possible.”

Sewer gas is a byproduct of the breakdown of human waste. Exposure to high levels can cause symptoms like fatigue, headache and nausea.

The test smoke is non-toxic, harmless and has no odor, according to information on the town’s website. Any irritation should be temporary and disappear quickly after the exposure has ceased. Officials recommend that you avoid any unnecessary exposure if you have a physical condition that would be aggravated by breathing smoke.

According to information from the town, you do not need to be home during the testing. The smoke is not harmful to pets; however, it is advisable to leave several windows partially open for ventilation, should any smoke enter the building. If you have proper connections, no breaks in your lines, and all of your floor drains and plumbing traps have water in them, then there should not be any problems.