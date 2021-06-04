Wytheville town manager retires

“I enjoyed having the ability to be involved in the detailed design of some of the planning work that evolved from the downtown project,” he said, adding that he liked the challenge of putting pieces and parts of the town’s development together.

“Sometimes it worked out, sometimes not,” he said. “But I had talented and energetic people to work with.”

Wytheville Mayor Beth Taylor said Moore was always a gentleman and dedicated to the Town.

“Mr. Moore is and always has been a true gentleman and that reflected in his commitment and dedication not just to the Town and the Town employees, but to all the citizens and other government entities that crossed his path. He was a part of a great management team for several decades that helped build and move Wytheville forward to what it you see today,” she said.

Moore’s longtime co-worker and Town Treasurer Mike Stephens agreed.

“Steve is a great person,” he said. “Good boss, fair, understanding and supportive. He brought an open-minded perspective for projects he designed and worked on. When the pandemic hit, Steve was very instrumental in the redesign of the Treasurer’s office for the safety of the Treasurer’s Office employees and the citizens of the Town of Wytheville.”