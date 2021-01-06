Woman charged with second-degree murder in boyfriend's death

The woman said she then walked out of the bedroom again with the phone and gun in hand. She said she proceeded to the living room and kitchen when she heard the man threaten her from the bedroom.

“She then fired two shots at him,” the affidavit states.

Two days before the shooting, authorities were called to the home to investigate a domestic disturbance, one of many occasions in which the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene.

On Christmas Day, a deputy was called to the home to investigate a disturbance, records show. John Sherrill told a responding deputy that he was asleep on the couch and woke up to Teresa Sherrill on top of him. He said he raised his hands, and she got off of him and started yelling at him, records show.

Teresa Sherrill told the deputy that she was in her bedroom and heard John Sherrill in the living room cussing, records state. She said she went in the living room and John Sherrill had struck her.

Deputies said there were no marks or signs of Teresa Sherrill being struck. The pair had been drinking, and neither wanted to press charges, deputies said.