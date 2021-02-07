Region's mountains help stir the wonder in astronomer that he hopes to create in youth

As a human enterprise, the educator reflected, “Science… is always wondering ‘Why?,’ which drives us further and deeper in our questioning.”

Fleenor knew he would need to return to school to get the answers he sought and be “able to answer questions about the origin and future of the observable universe.”

The man who grew up in the Tri-Cities with family roots in Mendota earned a Master of Science in Applied Physics from the University of Massachusetts in Boston and a doctorate in physics and astronomy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The extra time studying inspired more questions.

“I love to learn; there is an excitement when something makes sense,” said Fleenor, who now lives in Salem.