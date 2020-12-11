Moss tapped as Chilhowie's new police chief

The council began its search for a new police chief this past summer after it declined to reappoint Price in July.

Moss brings with him 26 years of experience in law enforcement, 24 of which have been served with the Town of Marion. Prior to joining the Marion PD, Moss was an officer with the Vinton Police Department just outside of Roanoke.

A Marion High School graduate, Moss and a friend got the law enforcement “bug,” as he puts it, while he was studying sociology at Virginia Tech, where the pair played football together.

“We were coming home from practice and there was a bank robbery in Blacksburg near our apartment complex,” Moss said. “All the officers, the lights, the sirens, guys on the corners with guns out, we though 'yeah, I want to do that.'”