Rural Retreat man sentenced in deputy shooting

A Rural Retreat man was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison this week for trying to kill a deputy investigating a car the man had stolen.

Wythe County Circuit Court Judge Josiah Showalter sentenced William Cody Grimes, 31, Monday morning. Before the judge pronounced the sentence, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones outlined the case and several family friends spoke on Grimes’ behalf.

In January, Grimes pleaded no contest to the Nov. 9, 2019, attempted murder of Wythe County Deputy Tanner Mabe, and guilty to using a firearm in the commission of a felony and also to a charge of grand larceny.

During the sentencing proceeding, Mabe testified that he suffers from sleepless nights and flashbacks about the incident.

“It takes a toll on me,” he said. “I think about it constantly.”

According to police and court testimony, on the day of the shooting, Mabe, who was a rookie deputy, responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Chinquapin Avenue in Rural Retreat. There he encountered a violent Grimes, who grabbed the deputy’s pistol during a struggle and used it to shoot at the deputy, who was not wounded, though a round struck his holster. Mabe identified the holster after Jones handed him a sealed evidence bag and asked Mabe to open the bag and verify it was the item.

During the encounter, Grimes also grabbed Mabe’s shotgun, but it was not loaded. Mabe was able to get to the trunk of his patrol car, take out an AR-15 rifle and shoot Grimes, hitting him several times.

During previous testimony, Mabe said Grimes appeared to be intoxicated, claimed he had a weapon and wouldn’t listen to commands before the two struggled over the officer’s pistol, which Grimes later abandoned before grabbing Mabe’s police shotgun.

The deputy said he fired at Grimes after Grimes pointed the unloaded shotgun at him.

During Monday’s sentencing hearing, several of Grimes’ family friends testified on his behalf, recalling a kind and amiable child and young man. His demeanor changed, however, after he became addicted to drugs, but he was never violent, they said.

A clinical psychologist testified that Grimes suffers from depression and substance abuse, which worsened after his alcoholic father died.

Kathy Arnold testified that Grimes became friends with her daughter more than 20 years ago, and he became part of her family.

“I still love him; I always will,” she said as Grimes wiped tears from his eyes.

Rural Retreat resident Ellen Schaack also testified for Grimes. She said that when his mother dated her nephew, 10-year-old Grimes became part of her family, participating in family trips, hikes and church visits.

“He was such a neat, neat kid,” she said. “He enjoyed being part of our family.”

Schaack said everyone at church “loved Cody, too, because he was such a wonderful kid.”

After he graduated from high school, Grimes visited from time to time.

“He always knew we loved him a whole lot,” she said, adding that she knew he had a drug problem and was concerned but didn’t know how to help him. She described one night when Grimes came to her house.

“He was definitely under the influence of meth,” she said. “He was in a frantic state.”

At some point, Grimes asked to be baptized, and her husband, a retired Lutheran minister, baptized Grimes at the kitchen table.

“It made an impression on Cody,” she said. “Especially when he was the true Cody. He wanted a relationship with God and was aware of his problems.”

Schaack said she was heartbroken when she saw Deputy Mabe’s body camera footage of the incident. She said she knew that Grimes realized he had a problem that messed his life up, and he wanted to get away from it.

“But I don’t think he was totally aware of what the drugs were really doing to him until he saw the video,” she said.

In response to those who described Grimes as a good person when he was younger, the commonwealth’s attorney said that there was a different individual sitting before them. Jones said Grimes made the choice to take the drugs that ruined his once promising life.

“He’s not the same person anymore,” he said.

When it came his time to speak, Grimes apologized to Mabe and everyone at the incident on Chinquapin Avenue that day.

“Words cannot express how sorry I am,” he said, adding that when he saw the body cam video, it “made me sick; I was ashamed.”

Grimes said he let drugs take over his life and rob him of family and friends, including his children. He said he knew he messed up and wanted a chance to be the father and person he knows he can be.

“I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” he said, looking directly at Mabe.

Before sentencing Grimes, Showalter said the evidence and video paint a very different picture of Grimes than the recollections of the family, friends and co-workers who testified. The judge said Grimes chose to use drugs, and it was truly fortunate that Mabe was not killed in the line of duty. Grimes’ actions that day will impact the deputy for the rest of his life, as well as Grimes’ life and the life of his family members, Showalter said.

The judge sentenced Grimes to 30 years for the attempted murder, three mandatory years for using a firearm in the commission of a felony and 10 years for grand larceny of the vehicle.

Grimes’ attorney, Mike Barbour, and the clinical psychologist both mentioned several times that Grimes needed long-term treatment for substance abuse and depression, but Showalter didn’t recommend it as part of the sentence. Jones said Grimes can ask a judge for the help at a later date.

As he was being led out of the courtroom, Grimes looked out at his family and friends, many of them sobbing, and said. “That’s my life.”

