Smyth County Salvation Army looking for bell ringers

It’s the jingle bell time of year and volunteers are needed to ring the bells and bring a little jingle to the Salvation Army red kettles.

The Smyth County chapter of the Salvation Army is asking the community for help this holiday season. Bell ringers are needed for collection stations around the county.

“We need the help,” said Rob Keene of Chilhowie, who took over chairmanship duties this year from longtime president Sue Thompson. Volunteers are in short supply at all the red kettle stations, Keene said, and especially at Walmart in Marion, where a captain is needed.

Stations are set up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except Sundays through Christmas Eve. A shift lasts about two hours.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Individuals, civic and church groups, and businesses are invited to sign up for a single shift or take a day at a bell station. Unmanned kettles will be placed at other business locations.

Keene credits the many people who have helped him and who support the Salvation Army. He especially thanks members of VFW Post 4667 in Marion who sponsor the program and volunteer as bell ringers and provide a place for meetings to be held.