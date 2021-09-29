State police probe death in Wytheville

State police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man whose body was found inside a Wytheville residence on Monday.

A Virginia State Police spokesperson said on Wednesday that Jake Edward Hancock’s death didn’t appear to be suspicious, but his body was taken to Roanoke for autopsy.

According to police and a search warrant, troopers went to 339 Pump Hollow Road on Tuesday after getting a call about an unattended death.

Officers said Hancock was seated on a couch in the living room.

They collected a cell phone as part of the investigation, according to the warrant.