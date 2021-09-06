 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies in Wythe County wreck
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Wythe County Monday morning.

According to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police, the wreck happened at 9:06 a.m. when a motorcycle traveling north ran off the left side of the highway and struck the guardrail near the 72 mile marker.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. The VSP has not released the name of the motorcyclist pending notification of victim’s family.

