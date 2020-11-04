Write in candidates carry the day in Cedar Bluff

Cedar Bluff, Va. – A late start didn’t stop a slate of write in candidates from sweeping to victory in Cedar Bluff’s town election.

Luke Phillips bested Tonya Wicks 202 to 158 and Johnnie Smith 99 to claim the mayor’s post. Smith was also a write in candidate and Wicks was on the ballot. Phillips joined the race in early fall while Smith mounted a write in campaign in June.

York Lindsey, who started his write in campaign after early voting had gotten underway, led all candidates for the three council seats. Lindsey took 269 votes with Jaimie Tuggle getting 243 and Tressia Boyd 215.

Brian Sword with 177 topped the candidates on the ballot and incumbent Kenny Shepard got 174. Jerry Herron, another incumbent candidate finished with 141 votes.

Incumbent Mayor Lee Dye and council member Tim Trent did not seek reelection. Three of the other four mayor seats in Tazewell County went to incumbents. Michael Hoops was unopposed in Tazewell.

Ben Gibson defeated Charles Helmandollar 78-73 to keep his job in Pocahontas. Paul Crawford logged 1,179 to 1,138 for Jan White in Richlands. A press release from the registrar’s office said any absentee votes mailed in between Nov. 3 and Nov. 6 will be counted and results are unofficial until the electoral board meets Nov. 9 to complete the canvas and certify the results.